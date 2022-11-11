Finger Lakes SPCA: Poodle Nic doesn't want to be in a cage this holiday

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Nic.

BREED: Poodle

AGE: 7 years

COMMENTS: Handsome Nic has been in the shelter for about a month. Since he arrived, his life has been a whirlwind of activity. Physically, he was in rough shape. He was in dire need of grooming, which one of his favorite volunteers arranged for him. His transformation was amazing.

Nic was also in need of basic veterinary care. He has now been fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), treated for whatever parasites he had, tested for heartworm disease (he is negative) and put on preventives. He was recently neutered and microchipped.

Nic is a very sweet boy. He is mellow, smart and affectionate. He walks nicely on leash and enjoys running and playing in the yard. Nic would do well with other mellow and easygoing dogs after appropriate introductions.

Nic wants to be home for the holidays. Please stop by to check him out!

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: I have made that sweet husky girl, Baylee, my BFF. She is so sad. Her sister Rumble went home the other day and I can hear Baylee crying because she misses her so much. I wish I could help her. Maybe you can? Adopt her!

Q: How would you describe yourself?

A: Clearly I am the most handsome guy in here. I'm sure you would agree. I am also very mellow. I don't do much barking. I don't like to draw attention to myself. I am an observer. I do love my volunteers and I look forward to them coming to take me out for walks and playing in the yard. I am learning a lot of good things from Sara. I think my new family will be very pleased with me.

Q: What has been your best experience?

A: I was kind of a mess when I got here. I really needed to be spiffed up before I could make my debut. My great friend (she knows who she is) arranged for me to get a haircut, a bath and a pedicure. It was a completely amazing experience and yes, that has been my best experience. I hope to do it again sometime.

Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?

A: I believe I would make an excellent therapy dog! As a therapy pup I could offer affection and comfort to my person or to a group of individuals, such as in a nursing home or even in a courtroom. One of the qualifications is that I need to have a good disposition. I do! I would have to be evaluated and certified, but that would not be a problem. This is assuming that I want a job. The jury's out on that.

Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A: Many think that my breed originated in France. But there is evidence that we originated in Germany. Then why are we called French poodles and not German poodles? Anyway, to answer your question about a place to visit, I would like to visit the lands of my origin. Whether it's France or Germany, I'm sure it will be a fun trip. Just need to convince my new family that it's a good thing to do.

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: Well, I have a couple of interesting facts. Many people think that poodles are just meant to sit around and look cute. That's fine — I like sitting around and looking cute. But poodles were originally bred to be hunting dogs! And, we are excellent water retrievers. If you are a duck hunter, check me out.

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! I'm sure I don't have to tell you that colder weather is on the way. Please, good Citizen readers, if your dogs spend any amount of time out of doors in the cold and snow, provide them with appropriate shelter. What is appropriate shelter? Please stop by. My shelter peeps will be happy to provide information on that. Better yet, please keep your pets indoors. We thank you for doing that. Much love and many licks. Nic and friends.