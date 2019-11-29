Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Turner.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Well, that would be my sister Morgan. If it's possible, she is even cuter than I am. We live next to each other so we have a lot of brother-sister time. Ideally, we get to go to our new home together, but the chances are slim to none. We have come to terms with that, but we will be sad.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Hmmm. Good question! What kind of work does a puppy do? Well, I work at looking cute. And I really work hard at keeping my kennel tidy so that it looks nice when people come to visit me. That doesn't always happen, but I do try. That's about all I can manage right now. It tires me out.
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. Believe it or not, I'm not a big fan of plain old treats. But one of the shelter people came through the other day with chicken and we all went a little crazy over that. So chicken is my favorite right now, unless you can manage some prime rib for me.
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. My worst experience was being nearly starved to death. Yes, every bone in my body was sticking out when I came here. My shelter people had to feed me small amounts for a while until my puppy body could get used to nutrition. I was also covered in fleas. Ever have an itch you couldn't scratch?
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world, where would that be?
A. Home is calling my name! I want to go home and stay there. Please, can you make that happen for me?
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I have several interesting facts to share with you — about me! I am part redbone coonhound! As such, I am friendly and loyal. We make good companion dogs as long as we get plenty of exercise. I read that you must be patient while training me, because sometimes we can suffer from the canine version of attention deficit disorder. Nope — not me! I can pay attention good! Check me out, but please have a piece of chicken in your hand.
Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?
A. I do! In case you hadn't noticed it is getting colder and we have seen some snow! Please bring your dogs, cats and other pets into the house on these cold days. Dogs that spend any time outside need to have a shelter that is appropriate to its size, breed and other details. We would love to share that information with you, so please stop by the shelter to pick up a copy of the New York State Shelter Law. Yes, it's the law! Thank you for doing that. BTW, happy Thanksgiving and love, Turner and friends.