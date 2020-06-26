Finger Lakes SPCA: Purry Mason reminds you to keep pets cool

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Rebel:
AGE: 1 year old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray with white
COMMENTS: Mason and three of his housemates came to the shelter after their owner abandoned them. The landlord discovered them, and of course we welcomed them. To our dismay, soon after Mason's arrival we noticed that he had a strange gait. A visit to the veterinarian diagnosed a fractured leg. Luckily, surgery was not required, but a lengthy period of cage rest was recommended. We could tell it wasn't easy for him, but he got through it and he is now just fine and enjoying out-of-cage time.
Mason is a friendly little guy. He loves attention from visitors and volunteers, and plays very nicely with the other boys in his room.
Mason is up to date on all vaccinations, he is FIV/FeLV-negative and he is neutered. He is available for adoption right now. If interested in this handsome boy, go to our website, flspcaofcny.org, fill out the application and email (flspca_cny@yahoo.com), fax (315) 282-2387 or deliver it to the shelter. When approved, we will call to set up an appointment to meet Mason.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. My BFF at the moment is Roman. Roman is a work in progress, and I am investing a lot of time, effort and patience in this boy. Sometimes he can be standoffish, and I keep telling him that's not going to work if he wants to find a new home. Even if it hurts, he needs to be friendly! Roman is my BFF for the moment.
Q. What is your favorite toy?
A. We cats are so lucky! We have so many toys and trees to climb on that it's hard to decide which might be my favorite. However, I will tell you that if someone came in here and just used that laser pointer for an hour, I would be the happiest cat on earth. A good workout beats sitting in the tree and watching the birds. Well, almost — LOL!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. While I was in recovery mode, I honed my observation skills. I mean, what else was there to do? So, having developed a pretty fair resume with not too much effort, I think I would like to be a "watch cat." Don't know what that is? Well, do you know what a "watch dog" is? Same idea.
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. That's an easy one! When I arrived here, I had a fractured leg. I really don't recall how that happened to me, but it did. The worst thing about that whole ordeal was that I was confined to cage rest for two months! Can you imagine? I'm sitting in my condo watching all the other guys run around and have a great time. I can honestly say that was my worst experience. I am all good now — thank you for asking.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?
A. I'm not a big fan of heat and humidity. I don't know a feline that is. It makes us lazy and even groggy. I would like to get away from these 90-plus-degree days. I did a little Googling, and if I could visit any place right now, it might be Argentina. It is winter south of the equator, where the average daily temperature can be between 51 and 67 degrees — and, of course, no snow! I'm hoping I can talk my new family into a visit there sometime soon.
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. I am handsome, friendly and playful, and I get along very well with my condo mates. And, very important, I keep my condo exceptionally neat and clean. I have almost perfect litter box manners. Everyone's entitled to the occasional mistake, right? Overall, I am an exemplary example of a fabulous feline. Interested? Call my shelter people — they will tell you how to adopt me.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! While we are on the subject of weather and temperatures, there is a place in Russia called Oymyakon. It is recognized as the coldest inhabited place on Earth. The people who live there consider minus 44 degrees a relatively balmy day! This is a fact; however, it is not on my bucket list of places to visit.
Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! This will probably be the first of many pieces of advice about hot weather and care for your BFFs during these "dog days of summer." Please, good friends, do not — repeat, do not — leave your dog (or any living thing) in the car while you run into the store. Those short trips can and do turn deadly. If you must, please leave the air conditioning on. Please provide plenty of cool, fresh water and ensure that when your dog is outside, it has appropriate shelter that is in a shaded area. Better still — keep your pets inside, walk them early in the morning and late afternoon or early evening, and leave them home when you need to run to the store. Doing these simple things will keep your pets healthy and safe, and will make all of us canines and felines here at the shelter very happy. Many purrs, licks and love, Mason and friends.
