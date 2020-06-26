Finger Lakes SPCA: Purry Mason reminds you to keep pets cool

A. I do! This will probably be the first of many pieces of advice about hot weather and care for your BFFs during these "dog days of summer." Please, good friends, do not — repeat, do not — leave your dog (or any living thing) in the car while you run into the store. Those short trips can and do turn deadly. If you must, please leave the air conditioning on. Please provide plenty of cool, fresh water and ensure that when your dog is outside, it has appropriate shelter that is in a shaded area. Better still — keep your pets inside, walk them early in the morning and late afternoon or early evening, and leave them home when you need to run to the store. Doing these simple things will keep your pets healthy and safe, and will make all of us canines and felines here at the shelter very happy. Many purrs, licks and love, Mason and friends.