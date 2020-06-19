Finger Lakes SPCA: Rebel ready for an owner eager to train

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Rebel:
BREED: Boxer-pitbull mix
AGE: 2 years
COMMENTS: Handsome Rebel came to the shelter in January. Unfortunately, his owner was very ill and there was no one to take him in. We were happy to help.
Rebel is neutered, negative for heartworm disease and up to date on all vaccinations. He is looking for a new person who will provide him with everything that he needs to make him the best dog ever. What does that mean? Rebel needs a good dose of obedience training. He needs a person who will continually reinforce everything this very smart guy learns in that training. He needs to be given boundaries and he needs a human who will ensure he stays within those boundaries.
Rebel is the best dog! He needs an owner who can bring out the best in him. If you have the time, Rebel is your man!
Q: Who is your best friend?
A: I'm sort of funny with respect to BFFs and I'm rather fickle. I don't like to be limited to just one. But for this interview I have chosen the nice guy who took some awesome pictures of me. He makes me look better than I really am and I appreciate that and we all appreciate what he does for us. We have missed him during this COVID-19 strangeness but we were so happy to see him back doing his thing. He's my best friend — for today anyway! Thank you, BFF, for everything!
Q: What is your favorite toy?
A: I really don't have a favorite! If you throw it or tug on it, it's my favorite. Oh, almost forgot. Don't know if you would consider this a toy but sometimes I get the most magnificent bones to chew on. They are at least two feet long — no kidding! They last a long time and they keep me happy for just as long. You wouldn't happen to have one on you, would you?
Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?
A: Well, as I mentioned earlier, part of my breed heritage is boxer and boxers were bred to be "working dogs." Among other things, we are good guard dogs, we were one of the first breeds to become "police dogs," and we make excellent seeing eye dogs. However, the one job that we excel at is that we are companion dogs. That's what I want to be — someone's companion. I would be so good at it.
Q: If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?
A: I believe I would like to visit someplace exotic so I have chosen Bangkok, Thailand. One of my shelter people lived there and I've heard a lot about it. However, she says that dogs are not allowed in rickshaws, just humans. I guess I would have to do my sightseeing by paw.
Q: How would you describe yourself?
A: All of us shelter dogs and cats say this, but it's really true about me. I am drop-dead handsome. I mean just check out my picture! I also have a mind of my own and my new person will need to teach me that I have to observe certain social norms (did I say that?). I am very smart but I need to direct my smarts in the right direction. I am athletic and I love to go for walks. I think my new person might want to get a harness to walk me because I am quite strong. And — very important — I need some formal training! Over all, I am your magnificent specimen of a dog looking for the most magnificent human! Is that you?
Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A: I do! As has been mentioned, part of my breed heritage is boxer and boxers are called the Peter Pan of dog breeds. Why is that you might ask. This is due to our boundless energy and playful nature. In addition, we boxers don't really want to grow up — just like Peter Pan! We have one of the longest puppyhoods of all dog breeds. We are only considered to be fully mature when we reach the age of 3 years. I am only 2 — I'm still in Never Never Land! And, this is a fact!
Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A: I do! I want to put out there that my shelter has many kittens available for adoption right now. Although this may sound odd for a canine, I must admit that they are very cute and very worthy of new homes! If you are in the kitten search mode, please check in with my Shelter people. Fill out an adoption application (visit flspcaofcny.org), send it in and my people will contact you with an appointment to pick out your new feline buddy. But, if canines are your thing, check me out — but be prepared! Much love and many licks, Rebel and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!