Finger Lakes SPCA: Rebel ready for an owner eager to train

A: All of us shelter dogs and cats say this, but it's really true about me. I am drop-dead handsome. I mean just check out my picture! I also have a mind of my own and my new person will need to teach me that I have to observe certain social norms (did I say that?). I am very smart but I need to direct my smarts in the right direction. I am athletic and I love to go for walks. I think my new person might want to get a harness to walk me because I am quite strong. And — very important — I need some formal training! Over all, I am your magnificent specimen of a dog looking for the most magnificent human! Is that you?

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A: I do! As has been mentioned, part of my breed heritage is boxer and boxers are called the Peter Pan of dog breeds. Why is that you might ask. This is due to our boundless energy and playful nature. In addition, we boxers don't really want to grow up — just like Peter Pan! We have one of the longest puppyhoods of all dog breeds. We are only considered to be fully mature when we reach the age of 3 years. I am only 2 — I'm still in Never Never Land! And, this is a fact!

Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A: I do! I want to put out there that my shelter has many kittens available for adoption right now. Although this may sound odd for a canine, I must admit that they are very cute and very worthy of new homes! If you are in the kitten search mode, please check in with my Shelter people. Fill out an adoption application (visit flspcaofcny.org), send it in and my people will contact you with an appointment to pick out your new feline buddy. But, if canines are your thing, check me out — but be prepared! Much love and many licks, Rebel and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0