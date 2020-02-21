Finger Lakes SPCA: Senior cat Snowflake would rather be inside

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Snowflake.
AGE: 8 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, white
COMMENTS: Our sweet lady Snowflake came to the shelter as an owner surrender. Her owner became very ill and moved out of state, and Snowflake came to live at the shelter until we could find a new family for her. She is the sweetest girl and is looking forward to moving on.
Snowflake is a beautiful girl. She is about 8 years of age, fully vaccinated, negative for FIV/FeLV, treated for whatever parasites she had and spayed. Snowflake lived with another cat, so she is "cat friendly." She is somewhat shy, which is understandable. She lived in one home for all of her eight years, but we know she would love the opportunity to feel the love of another family.
Snowflake is a "senior to senior" adoption! The adoption fee will be waived for seniors with an approved application. Stop by to make Snowflake's acquaintance. She's waiting for you!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. This is a very sad question for me. I recently lost my best friend, and that is why I am here. My BFF is very sick and went someplace else to live. I am not mad at my BFF. I hope she knows that. Mind you, I am going to be very particular about who I choose for my next BFF. To answer your question, I don't have one at the moment, but I'm in search mode.
Q. You are a cat! Tell us why cats love catnip!
A. Yes, clearly I am a cat and I love, love catnip! Let me give you the scientific answer to your question! The leaves and stems of the catnip plant contain an oil called nepetalactone. When cats smell this oil, it stimulates special receptors that sense chemicals called pheromones. The result is a kind of chemical reaction that gives us a sense of euphoria, or overwhelming happiness. You should check out that cat Tidbit after a sniff of catnip! He does the happy dance!
Q. Do you have a favorite toy?
A. Listen — I am practically a senior citizen — but not quite. So, if I had a favorite toy, I might like one of those toys that roll around on the floor and every time it rolls, it throws out a treat. Doesn't get much better than that!
Q. What has been your best experience?
A. I'm not sure I have my best experience yet. Through no one's fault, I am an orphan, so to speak. All of my shelter feline and canine buddies are orphans in the strictest sense of the word. My best experience will happen when my forever family finds me and takes me home, and I become their forever feline. I love "forever"!
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?
A. Right about now, just like human seniors, I wouldn't mind someplace that is warm and sunny! I might like a short and informative trip to the Ernest Hemingway House and Museum, which is in Key West, Florida. For those of you who don't know, Mr. Hemingway was an "ailurophile," or cat lover! He had a special fondness for "polydactyl" cats — six- or seven-toed felines. I think a trip to this destination would be fun, informative and, best of all, warm and sunny!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! Did you know that white cats are uncommon? Yes, this is true. We make up only 5% of the general cat population. And did you know that heterochromia iridis can occur in white cats, which means that one eye is a completely different color from the other eye? For us felines with this condition, it does not impair our vision and we typically have no difficulty seeing. Sorry to go scientific on you — but these are interesting facts!
Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. You know, I really don't mean to sound like a broken record, but here goes! It's really cold out there, good Citizen readers! It's been below freezing, and with wind chill it can be below zero degrees! Please keep your fur friends inside, but if they absolutely must be outdoors for any length of time, per New York State Agriculture and Markets Law Article 26, Section 353-b, you must provide appropriate and adequate shelter! This is not something that we have dreamed up — it's the law! If you need help determining what "appropriate and adequate" shelter is, please contact us. We can help you and help your fur friends be safe during these cold, wintry days! Oh, by the way, always keep your favorite felines indoors! Thank you, and much love and purrs, Snowflake and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.