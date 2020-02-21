Finger Lakes SPCA: Senior cat Snowflake would rather be inside

A. Right about now, just like human seniors, I wouldn't mind someplace that is warm and sunny! I might like a short and informative trip to the Ernest Hemingway House and Museum, which is in Key West, Florida. For those of you who don't know, Mr. Hemingway was an "ailurophile," or cat lover! He had a special fondness for "polydactyl" cats — six- or seven-toed felines. I think a trip to this destination would be fun, informative and, best of all, warm and sunny!

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do! Did you know that white cats are uncommon? Yes, this is true. We make up only 5% of the general cat population. And did you know that heterochromia iridis can occur in white cats, which means that one eye is a completely different color from the other eye? For us felines with this condition, it does not impair our vision and we typically have no difficulty seeing. Sorry to go scientific on you — but these are interesting facts!

Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. You know, I really don't mean to sound like a broken record, but here goes! It's really cold out there, good Citizen readers! It's been below freezing, and with wind chill it can be below zero degrees! Please keep your fur friends inside, but if they absolutely must be outdoors for any length of time, per New York State Agriculture and Markets Law Article 26, Section 353-b, you must provide appropriate and adequate shelter! This is not something that we have dreamed up — it's the law! If you need help determining what "appropriate and adequate" shelter is, please contact us. We can help you and help your fur friends be safe during these cold, wintry days! Oh, by the way, always keep your favorite felines indoors! Thank you, and much love and purrs, Snowflake and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

