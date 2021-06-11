Finger Lakes SPCA: Senior cat Wally needs 'retirement' home

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. I think I might be insulted by that question! I have applied for feline social security and the only job I might be remotely interested in would be hanging out in a sunny window or sitting on my new human's lap. I am absolutely certain there isn't a job description for that.

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. As long as we are talking about "old" let me tell you about Creme Puff! Creme Puff, a cat who lived in Austin, Texas, was the oldest documented cat to have ever lived. She lived to the ripe old age of 38 years and three days. Her owner attributed her longevity to a diet of dry cat food supplemented with eggs, turkey bacon, broccoli and even coffee with milk. So, besides the fact that I would have liked to have met Creme Puff, I would encourage my new family to follow this diet and hopefully I will have many more good years ahead of me. However, they can skip the broccoli! Ewww!

Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?