Finger Lakes SPCA: Senior cat Winnie a honey of a companion

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Winnie.

AGE: 10-plus years old

BREED: Domestic long hair, tortoiseshell

COMMENTS: Winnie came to the shelter not too long ago because her person could no longer care for her. We are very pleased to have her as a "temporary" guest and she has agreed to an interview so that some of her story can get out there!

Winnie is a senior lady; we're not really sure what her age is. She is a very nice lady who loves people and gets along well with the other gals in her room. She spends her time as an "out cat" — she has the freedom to roam and is not confined to a cage. She spends a good deal of her time on a little perch that she has made her own and she appears to be quite happy observing the antics of the younger cats.

Winnie is negative for FIV/FeLV, is up to date on all vaccinations and is spayed. She has no known medical issues. For the incredibly lucky person who might be interested in giving Winnie a home for the rest of her life, all fees will be waived. Winnie should not have to spend one extra second in the shelter than absolutely necessary. Be a hero! Give Winnie her last and best home!