Finger Lakes SPCA: Senior cat Winnie a honey of a companion

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Winnie.
AGE: 10-plus years old
BREED: Domestic long hair, tortoiseshell
COMMENTS: Winnie came to the shelter not too long ago because her person could no longer care for her. We are very pleased to have her as a "temporary" guest and she has agreed to an interview so that some of her story can get out there!
Winnie is a senior lady; we're not really sure what her age is. She is a very nice lady who loves people and gets along well with the other gals in her room. She spends her time as an "out cat" — she has the freedom to roam and is not confined to a cage. She spends a good deal of her time on a little perch that she has made her own and she appears to be quite happy observing the antics of the younger cats.
Winnie is negative for FIV/FeLV, is up to date on all vaccinations and is spayed. She has no known medical issues. For the incredibly lucky person who might be interested in giving Winnie a home for the rest of her life, all fees will be waived. Winnie should not have to spend one extra second in the shelter than absolutely necessary. Be a hero! Give Winnie her last and best home!
Here is Winnie's interview.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Well, that's going to be a tough one. You see, I am a very senior lady and I am surrounded by very young felines. A good BFF match will be hard to find here in my shelter home. I'm hoping that someone out there in Citizen reader land will take pity on me and be my BFF for whatever time I have left. I promise not to be a burden, and my shelter people will waive all fees. Just give me a home, please — and thank you.
Q. What is your favorite toy?
A. Here is my response to that question, and please don't be offended. You should be ashamed of yourself for asking a senior citizen about favorite toys. However, if pressed, my favorite recreational activity would be sitting on the laps of my new people and just relaxing. I forgive you for asking. I know you had to do that.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I'm collecting Social Security! What's up with the job question? But, if I could have a job, I would want to be a goodwill ambassador and be a cat promoter for the fab felines in my shelter. The pay probably isn't great, but the rewards in adoptions would be worth the effort!
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. Losing a home that I thought I would have for the rest of my life. It's that simple and it doesn't get any worse than that.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. Before I get too old I would like to visit a cat café! I believe there are such things fairly close by. I recently learned about a cat café in Ithaca called the Alley Cat Café. I would to take my new family there for a quick visit, a cup of coffee and a dab of nip.
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. I am a very nice, calm and quiet senior lady. I am also pretty and I have managed to hold on to my good looks, but it has taken some effort. I need a brushing on occasion, so my new person would have to see to that. I am friendly, get along with my roommates and love my shelter people and visitors. I'm hoping you will stop to visit with me so you can check me out up close and personal. You won't be sorry.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! According to a Hebrew legend, God created cats after Noah prayed for help in protecting the food stores on the Ark from being eaten by rats. In return, God made a lion sneeze and out came a pair of cats! Sometimes I think I remember being on the Ark! MOL!
Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. Yes, I do! I overheard my shelter people talking about an adoption special that is coming up very soon. They are still working on the details, but it has to do with Valentine's Day — and finding the next love of your life. As soon as details are final, they will post on the shelter Facebook page and website. So please stay tuned because the next love of your life is waiting for you. And so am I. Thank you and many purrs and licks, Winnie and friends.
