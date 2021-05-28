Finger Lakes SPCA: Simon the Siamese cat says adopt him now

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Simon.
AGE: 2 years old
BREED: Siamese
COMMENTS: We interviewed Simon a while ago. He's asked us to spotlight him again — he wants to go home! So we do what Simon says, LOL!
Simon and several of his housemates came to the shelter when his human ran into some tough times. Stuff happens! We know that and we were happy to help.
Simon is a very nice cat! He is friendly, gets along very well with the other guys and loves people. He spends his time outside of his condo with the other "out" cats. He is also very handsome! His picture doesn't do him justice.
Simon is negative for FIV/FeLV, fully vaccinated and neutered. He really wants his own home again. Please help him out the door.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Last time we chatted I told you that Mirra was my BFF. She still is, but we are having this long-distance relationship because Mirra has been adopted! I am so happy for her, but very sad for me. I keep hoping her family will bring her back to visit. So in the meantime, I am looking for another BFF. I'm thinking Big Bruce might be a nice fit. But please don't tell him yet. I haven't made up my mind.
Q. If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would that be?
A. That's a no-brainer! I would love to visit the country of my heritage — which would be Siam, now known as Thailand! One of my shelter people has been there several times and tells me that it is well worth the effort to get there. My bags are packed!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I believe I would make an excellent emotional support cat! One of the things that is necessary is that the support cat must love to cuddle. That's my numero uno activity — or non-activity. Depends on how you look at cuddling! I know I would have to go through some testing and basic training, but I'm sure I would pass with flying colors. I would work for a dab of catnip.
Q. If you could meet someone famous who would that be?
A. Have you ever heard of Shun Gon, a Chinese Siamese cat? Shun Gon plays the drums and the piano using chopsticks, and he appears in the Disney movie "The Aristocats"! Okay, OK! I know Shun Gon isn't real, but if he was I would really like to meet him!
Q Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A. I do! This is a new and much better picture of me, but the last one showed that my eyes are a little crossed! Well, there is a reason for that. According to one legend, a group of Siamese cats was tasked with guarding a golden, royal goblet. While performing their duties, the cats stared at the goblet with such intensity that their eyes crossed. For the most part, breeders have bred this trait out of us, but every once in a while one of us pops up — and I'm it!! I'm the real deal!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! Well, not really advice. My shelter people and my feline and canine friends want to thank everyone who came to our first free rabies clinic. It was a big success and we vaccinated 100 dogs and cats! That's awesome. And we want to thank everyone who came to our yard sale last Saturday. We hope you found something you couldn't live without! And finally, we will be talking about our Hogs For Dogs motorcycle ride for the next several weeks. That takes place on Sunday, July 25. More information will be coming out every week, so stay tuned right here. Thank you, much love and many licks and purrs! Simon and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.