Finger Lakes SPCA: Simon the Siamese cat says adopt him now

Q. If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would that be?

A. That's a no-brainer! I would love to visit the country of my heritage — which would be Siam, now known as Thailand! One of my shelter people has been there several times and tells me that it is well worth the effort to get there. My bags are packed!

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. I believe I would make an excellent emotional support cat! One of the things that is necessary is that the support cat must love to cuddle. That's my numero uno activity — or non-activity. Depends on how you look at cuddling! I know I would have to go through some testing and basic training, but I'm sure I would pass with flying colors. I would work for a dab of catnip.

Q. If you could meet someone famous who would that be?

A. Have you ever heard of Shun Gon, a Chinese Siamese cat? Shun Gon plays the drums and the piano using chopsticks, and he appears in the Disney movie "The Aristocats"! Okay, OK! I know Shun Gon isn't real, but if he was I would really like to meet him!

Q Do you have an interesting fact to share?