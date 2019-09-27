Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
This week, we spotlight Remington.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I am sure this will come as no surprise to you! I have made our awesome Topanga girl my BFF. I have started a petition and it is requesting that all of our shelter dogs and cats make her their BFF. We are trying to lift her spirits. And we have actually discussed an online petition to see how many will sign up as Topanga's BFF. Will you sign our petition?
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I did some research and I checked in with Google on what jobs might be good for a guy like me. There are many, and most have to do with "detection." There are drug and explosive detection jobs, and recently it was found that some springers can detect lung cancer by sniffing the breath of a sufferer. Then there are tracking jobs — as in looking for a missing person. But the one I think I might like best is protecting wildlife, especially seeking out specific endangered species such as penguins, so that their population can be monitored. Yes, that is the job I would like!
Q. Whom do you like better, adults or children?
A. I actually like both equally as well. I especially like children, who are kind and gentle and, most of all, respectful of my space. That means that I sort of don't care for children — or adults for that matter — who stick their faces into mine. We dogs (and cats, too) rely on parents to teach their children proper pet manners.
Q. What has been your best experience?
A. You know, when I arrived at the shelter, I was skin and bones and had really bad skin issues due to fleas and other things. While I have been here for only a short while, good nutrition and a few drops of flea meds have worked wonders and I am back to being the beautiful dog I was meant to be. My transformation has been my very best experience so far.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. I believe I would like to have met a couple of springers whom I would consider famous. They are Buster and Theo. Both of these gentlemen were awarded the Dickin Medal for conspicuous gallantry and devotion to duty while serving in military conflict. Buster was serving with the Duke of Wellington's regiment in Iraq when he found an extremist group's hidden arsenal of weapons and explosives and saved a whole bunch of soldiers' lives. Theo was a bomb detection dog for the British army in Afghanistan. The Dickin Medal is the canine equivalent of the Victoria Cross. Buster and Theo are hero dogs!
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world, where would that be?
A. As with most of my canine buddies, I would like to travel back to my breed roots. I guess it's fairly clear from my breed name where that would be. You got it — England! Sounds like a reasonable choice to me.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! Did you know that we springers are named for our hunting style? Specifically, we were and are used to "flush" or "spring" game, meaning that we would chase birds into flight so that hunters would then do their thing. I guess this is sort of interesting, and it is a fact.
Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?
A. I do! My canine buddies and I would like to remind all of our good Citizen readers about our upcoming event. It is called Howl-O-Ween and it will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Austin Park in Skaneateles. There will be lots of fun things to do, people to meet, some demos and a nice walk through the village. Please go to our website, flspcaofcny.org if you would like to be a vendor, a participant or a sponsor! I am hoping to be there one way or another, with my shelter volunteers or with my new family. And we all hope to see you there! Thank you and love, Remington and friends.