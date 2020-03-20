Finger Lakes SPCA: Taking care of pets in a pandemic

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York, but this week the agency is substituting the following column related to the novel coronavirus 18 outbreak:
With the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the rise worldwide, it is important for Auburn/Cayuga County residents to include their pets in preparedness plans.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York joins the Humane Society of the United States in recommending that Auburn/Cayuga County residents create a preparedness plan that includes their pets in the event we are impacted by the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition to preparations typically recommended for any natural disaster threat, individuals with pets should identify family members or friends to care for pets if someone in the household becomes ill and is hospitalized.
Make a preparedness plan for your pets:
• Identify a trusted family member or friend to care for your pets if someone in your household becomes ill or is hospitalized.
• Research potential boarding facilities to utilize in the event boarding your pet becomes necessary.
• Have crates, food and extra supplies for your pet on hand in case moving them becomes necessary or if the disease spreads in the community and it becomes necessary to reduce social exposure.
• All animal vaccines should be up to date in the event boarding becomes necessary.
• Ensure all medications are documented with dosages and administering instructions. Including the prescription from the prescribing veterinarian is also helpful.
• Pets should have identification including a collar with current identification tags and a registered microchip.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York recommends staying diligent in preparations, but not overreacting to COVID-19 concerns. By creating a preparedness plan ahead of time in the unlikely event it becomes necessary to put into action, community members can do their part to ensure animal service resources do not become overwhelmed and their pets are spared unnecessary stress.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.