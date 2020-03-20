Finger Lakes SPCA: Taking care of pets in a pandemic

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York, but this week the agency is substituting the following column related to the novel coronavirus 18 outbreak:

With the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the rise worldwide, it is important for Auburn/Cayuga County residents to include their pets in preparedness plans.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York joins the Humane Society of the United States in recommending that Auburn/Cayuga County residents create a preparedness plan that includes their pets in the event we are impacted by the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition to preparations typically recommended for any natural disaster threat, individuals with pets should identify family members or friends to care for pets if someone in the household becomes ill and is hospitalized.

Make a preparedness plan for your pets:

• Identify a trusted family member or friend to care for your pets if someone in your household becomes ill or is hospitalized.

• Research potential boarding facilities to utilize in the event boarding your pet becomes necessary.