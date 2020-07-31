Finger Lakes SPCA: There's no masking how handsome young malamute Kato is

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. Last week my feline friend Jill told you she wants to go to Antarctica. I am so done with this heat, so I want to go with Jill.

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. For starters, I am drop-dead handsome! I am also an affectionate guy and I like to cuddle. And, true to my breed, I will be completely devoted to my new human. But my new human has to assert him/herself as the leader of our pack. I'm a pretty smart guy and I learn quickly. I might enjoy a basic obedience class so that I can show off what a quick study I am. Overall, I am the best dog.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do! Did you know that most dogs have paws that smell like corn chips? Well, this is true. This is a phenomenon called "frito feet." This happens because of built-up sweat and bacteria on the paws. So, have I ruined your taste for corn chips? LOL!

Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! My shelter people are hosting a free rabies clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. You must — repeat, must — preregister your pets. Email my people at flspca_cny@yahoo.com with your name/address/phone number and your pet's name, species, sex, age, weight and color. If all info is not provided, you will not be registered for the clinic. Also, you will not receive a specific appointment. Preregistration ends on Aug. 6. Just show up at the SPCA and a volunteer will assist you. If you need more info, please call my people at (315) 253-5841. Thank you and much love, Kato and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

