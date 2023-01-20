Finger Lakes SPCA: This puppy wants Olive your love and attention

Every week, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Olive.

Olive arrived at the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY on Jan. 10. This puppy sure is a bundle of fun to have at the shelter, but Olive is looking for her fur-ever home. Olive is approximately 8 weeks old. She is learning so much about life at this time; her foster parents report that Olive is learning to play with their dogs and cats. Olive sure loves to play with children in her foster home as well. Olive is starting to learn her name, and has just started her potty training.

Olive's adopters should know that Olive will need quite a bit of training and learning about life itself. Olive's adopters should be ready for puppy-proofing the house, and be ready for all the fun a puppy can bring to a household. Patience is always a must for puppies as they learn and explore their environment, and learn right from wrong.

If interested in meeting Olive, please call the shelter at (315) 253-5841. Since Olive is in foster care, we will need to schedule an appointment to meet her.

Shelter news

We are well on our way to our kennel renovations that started on Jan. 9. We are very excited about these changes, and can't thank our community enough as without your support, this would not be possible.

We have also begun renovations to have a space for a meet-and-greet room. This space will be used for potential adopters to meet or cats and dogs up for adoption. It's an exciting time here at the shelter. Make sure you stop by to see all these wonderful changes.

If you are interested in learning how to become a foster parent with the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York, please call (315) 253-5841, come down to our shelter or visit our website at flspcaofcny.org