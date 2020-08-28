Finger Lakes SPCA: Tidy black cat Luke ready for his new home

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. Well, I have a couple of choices. In some cultures we black cats are seen as good omens for pending nuptials. In Japan, owning a black cat was once believed to attract more suitors to a young woman who was looking for a husband. And, in the English Midlands, giving a black cat as a wedding gift was believed to bring the bride good fortune and happiness. So, to answer your question, I would be happy to visit Japan or England since they have such enlightened attitudes about us!

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. I am a very nice cat. No, really, I am. I am friendly and love attention. I am also very inquisitive and love to snoop around. I love to look out the windows and watch the birds at the feeders or the dogs play in the yard. They always look like they are having so much fun. I play well with the other cats and I think I might make a good companion for a very lonely cat in your home. Give me a try why don't you?

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?