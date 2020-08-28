Finger Lakes SPCA: Tidy black cat Luke ready for his new home

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Luke.
AGE: 2 years
BREED: Domestic short hair
COMMENTS: Luke arrived at the shelter as a stray, as most of our cats and kittens are. He was seriously underweight and at the time his prognosis was guarded. However, we were determined and so was he. He survived and is now a healthy guy and very anxious to move on to his new home.
We are estimating Luke to be approximately 2 years of age. He is active, friendly, loves attention and is playful. He gets along very well with his condo mates but he also likes his alone time. He is a fastidious housekeeper and his little condo is neat and clean — most of the time!
Luke is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough). He has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative and he is neutered. His bags are packed and he's ready to move on to the next and best chapter in his life.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Well, I have a rather unique BFF clique! I have made all of the black cats in my shelter home my BFFs. Among them would be Chaplin, Petie and Roman, and they are all waiting for new homes. They are hoping, as I am, that the "Black Cat Special" that my shelter people are having will prompt our good readers to come on down and check us out. If you don't know about the "special," please give my shelter people a call at (315) 253-5841. They would love to tell you about it.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. Well, I have a couple of choices. In some cultures we black cats are seen as good omens for pending nuptials. In Japan, owning a black cat was once believed to attract more suitors to a young woman who was looking for a husband. And, in the English Midlands, giving a black cat as a wedding gift was believed to bring the bride good fortune and happiness. So, to answer your question, I would be happy to visit Japan or England since they have such enlightened attitudes about us!
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. I am a very nice cat. No, really, I am. I am friendly and love attention. I am also very inquisitive and love to snoop around. I love to look out the windows and watch the birds at the feeders or the dogs play in the yard. They always look like they are having so much fun. I play well with the other cats and I think I might make a good companion for a very lonely cat in your home. Give me a try why don't you?
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Unfortunately, I have packed on a few extra pounds since arriving here. I was really just skin over bones when I was carried in the door. I have since overcome that little issue and I am now looking at taking off a few pounds. That leads me to think that I would like to be a physical fitness trainer. You know, push-ups, laps, climbing trees, etc. There are probably a few other guys in here that would also benefit. Maybe some of the gals, too. I won't go into staff or volunteers ... that could get way too personal.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! Did you know that black cats were once known as a sailor's best friend? Well, this is true. Not only were felines welcomed aboard British ships to hunt mice, but sailors generally thought a black cat in particular would bring good luck and ensure a safe return home. A few of my feline friends have been enshrined in maritime history, like Tiddles. Tiddles traveled more than 30,000 miles during his time with the Royal Navy. His favorite pastime was playing with the capstan's bell-rope! Don't know what a capstan is? Google it!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! In case you haven't heard there is a "Black Cat Adoption Special" going on here! What would that be? Well, all black cats over the age of 6 months are available for adoption for one-half of the regular adoption fee. As my friend Roman said in his interview, that's a deal and a steal! Your cat will be fully vaccinated, tested for FIV/FeLV, spayed or neutered and loved by lots of people. If you might be interested — and I can't imagine that you aren't — please check in with my shelter people and they will tell you the next steps. Thank you for reading my interview! Much love and many licks and purrs, Luke and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!