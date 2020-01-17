Finger Lakes SPCA: Topanga becoming a star as she searches for home

Topanga

BREED: Pit bull mix

AGE: 7 years old

COMMENTS: This is Topanga's first interview of 2020 — it would be awesome if it was her last one. By that we mean we are so hoping that Topanga moves on to her new home soon! She's been here multiple times, her name and information have been on local radio, she has her very own video, she's been to fundraisers and outreach events and, this week, she became a TV sensation! Yes, she's a diva! She's very comfortable in that role; however, she needs to move on.

Once again, the particulars on Topanga. She really does need to be the only dog in the household. She's possessive of her toys; when other dogs attempt to take her toys, she gets cranky. She would be great with older children (10 and older) who would understand that they can't take Topanga's toys away from her. Her requirements are actually very simple. Oh, she is not fond of felines.

Topanga is fully vetted, all vaccinations are up to date, she's on heartworm preventives, and she is spayed and microchipped. There must be someone out there for her! Is that you?