Finger Lakes SPCA: Topanga becoming a star as she searches for home

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Topanga.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. First of all, I'm back — and Happy New Year! So, I have multiple best friends! They are all of my shelter people! You know, my shelter people are doing everything they can to put my beautiful face out there in hopes of finding a good home for me. I hope you don't get tired of seeing and hearing about me. I am here for an interview sometimes once a month, my people talk about me on the radio, I have my very own video that is making the rounds and I think it might become a YouTube sensation. Finally, my shelter person took me for an appearance on television this week. I hope you caught that — I was awesome. I know they love me like crazy, but they really want me gone!
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I'm a people person — well, that would be a people dog! Until I find a new home, I think I want to be a professional "meeter and greeter" here in my shelter lobby. My people tried me out and I believe I will starting my training soon.
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. I am broadening my tastes! I used to like only the chicken that the chicken lady brings me. However, I am now into other treats, like Pup-Peroni sticks. However, they must be the low-fat type. I don't want to start packing on the pounds.
Q. What has been your best experience?
A. My very best experience was learning that I have a real angel watching over me. Yes! My angel has sponsored my adoption fee, which is so awesome. He was a very special person, and I hope in some way he knows that I love him. Thank you, angel!
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world, where would that be?
A. I hate to admit this, but I am approaching middle age. So my preference would be a rather quiet lifestyle with respect to travel destinations. A really brisk walk around the block several times a day would satisfy my wanderlust. LOL!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do, and this is really the weirdest interesting fact we have ever shared. Did you know that in Palding, Ohio, a local law allows police officers to bite a dog to quiet it. This is true! Really, it is! I can't make this stuff up!
Q. Do you have any advice for The Citizen's readers?
A. The term "lucky dog" really does apply to me. I am lucky to have so many people love me and care for me, and I am especially lucky to have an angel who, in many ways, will always be my BFF. So my advice to our good Citizen readers is that it would be so nice if you became "angels"! Sponsor a dog or a cat who has been in our shelter for a long time. Or sponsor a kennel or a cage. Doing that might help find that dog or cat a new home. Thank you and love, Topanga and friends.
