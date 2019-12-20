Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Topanga.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Thank you for interviewing me — again! I must be honest with you. I do not have a BFF right now, and I don't think I want one. They all get adopted and leave me here. My true BFF will be the person who adopts me and takes me home. Please don't ask me again, OK? When you do, I get really sad. Or how about you? Are you available?
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Well, I have been here so long — almost two years — that my shelter people think I probably should start earning my keep! That's OK! They are very good to me and I'll do what I can to make them happy. So, with respect to gainful employment, I would probably make a good "meeter and greeter" at the front door. I'm very pretty and smile nice, so I would make a good first impression!
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. It's definitely chicken. The chicken lady hasn't been around for a week or two. I'm thinking it's time for her to make chicken soup. I'm hoping she comes to see me on Christmas day so I can have some. She does tell me to sit before she gives it to me, so I have to work for my treats.
Q. What has been your worst experience?
You have free articles remaining.
A. Imagine spending nearly 700 days in a kennel. Does that give you a little hint as to what my worst experience has been? I try not to think about it.
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?
A. I've heard about this place called the North Pole. This big jolly guy named Santa Claus lives there, and people write him "Dear Santa" letters to tell him what they would like for Christmas. I wonder if he would consider a letter from a dog? Something like: "Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas is a new home. Love, Topanga."
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. No, I really don't. Don't get me wrong, I'm not being uncooperative. I just don't have anything else to offer today. I think I might have the holiday blues.
Q. Do you have any advice for The Citizen's readers?
A. I do! My shelter people are having their holiday raffle fundraiser right now! Raffle tickets are available right here at my shelter home and they are only $5! My people will be selling these tickets right up until New Year's Eve. That's when the winning tickets will be drawn. Only 500 tickets will be sold. Please help support our fundraiser — you can't win unless you buy. Thank you, much love and happy holidays, Topanga and friends.