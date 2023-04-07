Pretty Kitty arrived at the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY on Feb. 26. We believe she is about 3 years old. True to her name, Pretty Kitty is a beautiful domestic shorthair, dilute-tortoiseshell cat. Pretty Kitty enjoys both dry and/or wet food, but most of all, she likes to snack on tasty treats! Pretty Kitty just loves to nap inside her covered cat bed! She will peek her pretty face out to see what you are up to. She sometimes meows to make sure you are seeing just how adorable she is! While Pretty Kitty previously lived with children and cats, she is wary of new people and surroundings. In the beginning, Pretty Kitty would like to take some time to get used to her new home so she can get to know her new family member(s).