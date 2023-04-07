Every week, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Pretty Kitty.
Pretty Kitty arrived at the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY on Feb. 26. We believe she is about 3 years old. True to her name, Pretty Kitty is a beautiful domestic shorthair, dilute-tortoiseshell cat. Pretty Kitty enjoys both dry and/or wet food, but most of all, she likes to snack on tasty treats! Pretty Kitty just loves to nap inside her covered cat bed! She will peek her pretty face out to see what you are up to. She sometimes meows to make sure you are seeing just how adorable she is! While Pretty Kitty previously lived with children and cats, she is wary of new people and surroundings. In the beginning, Pretty Kitty would like to take some time to get used to her new home so she can get to know her new family member(s).
If you are interested in meeting Pretty Kitty, please visit or call the shelter at (315) 253-5841.
Shelter news
It’s kitten season! Each year, our team receives a high volume of calls regarding kittens in need of temporary foster care. We often need volunteer fosters for mother cats who are nursing their kittens, or for orphaned newborns in need of bottle feeding. In most cases, volunteer fosters care for these felines for just a few weeks or months. Fostering is an extremely rewarding experience, and with the right tools and information, anyone can learn to care for these kittens. You provide love, care, time and a safe environment while we provide basic supplies, instruction and medical support! If you are interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer foster, please visit or call the shelter at (315) 253-5841.