Finger Lakes SPCA: Young beagle-hound mix Jessie is so excited to find a home

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Jessie.

AGE: 3 years old

BREED: Beagle-hound mix

COMMENTS: Jessie came to the shelter a few weeks back. Glad to have you, Jessie! Now, we will be glad to see you leave and go on to your new home!

Jessie is a beagle-hound mix — a very special combination!

Jessie is a very nice girl! She is a typical beagle-hound. She is hugely interested in her environment and will put her nose down to pick up a scent and explore every chance she gets. That's what beagle-hounds do! Someone with beagle and/or hound experience would be an ideal candidate for Jessie's new family.

Jessie needs a lot of exercise, and she needs to be tired out! A tired dog is a good dog, as they say. She would be a great jogging partner. We would recommend a home with older children, perhaps 13-14 and older. We strongly suggest at least basic basic obedience training for her and her new family. Please check in with staff for training recommendations.

Jessie is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough). She has been tested for heartworm disease, is negative and is on monthly preventives. She is spayed and microchipped. Jessie is available for adoption under our Home for the Holidays adoption special. All dogs older than 6 months and all cats are available for half the regular adoption fee. Please stop by to check her out — and consider giving her a home for the holidays.

Q. Who is your best friend?

A. Without a doubt, that would be Bear! He lives a few kennels down from mine, but we are still able to communicate in a variety of non-verbal ways. Sometimes he walks by my little house here and we make eye contact. He is the nicest boy and I get the feeling he might be a little depressed. So please, good people, when you come to check me out, please stop by to see Bear and think about bringing him home for the holidays. Tell him I sent you — and that I love him.

Q. What has been your worst experience?

A. This might seem trivial to you, but my favorite chew bone fell out of my kennel one night last week. I tried and tried but I couldn't get it. I put my paw out and I got stuck trying to reach it. Of course, it had to happen after all of my people left for the night! It was all very upsetting. Had to wait until morning to get it back.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. Well, after doing some research and understanding that I absolutely do need to have a job, I would apply for a position with the Beagle Brigade! You know what that is, don't you? Dogs who are employed by the Beagle Brigade sniff out restricted meats, fruits and vegetables that are brought into the United States by travelers. Sometimes these items can bring in harmful plant pests and foreign animal diseases that can affect our country's agriculture. I would need some training, but I'm very smart and my nose is exceptional, so I would be on the job in no time!

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share with us today?

A. I do! So, if your pupper excitedly wags its tail, it means they're happy to see you, right? Well, not necessarily. According to Discovery.com, dogs wag their tails to the right when they are happy and to the left when they are frightened. Wagging low means they are insecure and rapid tail wagging accompanied by tense muscles or dilated pupils can signal aggression. Please, good people, learn to read your pup's body language and keep their tails wagging to the right! This is what I have for an interesting fact today. I hope you like it.

Q. There are lots of famous dogs out there? If you could meet one, who would that be?

A. Please allow me to tell you about Butch the Beagle! Having lived to be more than 28 years of age, he holds the record for being the oldest American dog and the second-oldest dog in the world. This has been authenticated by the Guinness World Records. I would have loved to have met Butch and learned what his secret to longevity was. RIP Butch.

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! As my good buddy Mickey told you last year, my shelter people are having this really great adoption event called Home for the Holidays! That means that all dogs (older than 6 months) and all cats are available for adoption for half the regular adoption fee. Do you even know what a great deal that is? The adoption fee includes all testing (heartworm for dogs and FIV/FeLV for cats), all vaccinations (distemper, rabies, kennel cough), all treatments (fleas, ticks, worms) and, finally, all spaying or neutering for dogs and cats, and all microchips for dogs. So please don't waste any time! Come on down and bring a marvelous shelter resident home for the holidays! Much love and many licks! Jessie and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

