Finger Lakes SPCA: Young beagle Tots not a fan of taking photos

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Tots.

AGE: 20 months old

BREED: Beagle

COMMENTS: Tots has been at the shelter for a few weeks. He's looking to make his stay as short as possible and we're helping him do that.

Tots is a young man and very sweet, loves attention and affection, and has lots of energy. If you know anything about beagles you know that they need routine exercise. The recommendation is one, preferably two walks per day at a moderately brisk pace. Tots would love to be your exercise partner! Also, if you are a beagle fan, you know that once they catch a scent, it's difficult to refocus them. Tots is no different.

Tots will be heartworm tested, neutered and rabies vaccinated today. After a brief period of recuperation, he will be available for visits and adoption.

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: I have a whole shelter full of BFFs! You see, I am the baby dog here, and everyone wants to take care of me, show me the ropes and help me get adopted. But honestly, I would give up my place in the adoption line for my BFFs Athena, Gyro, Noah, Morgan and Piper. They are the best BFFs ever and I want them to go home. Please, good people, come by to check them out! Give them a second chance.

Q: What is your favorite toy?

A: I don't have a favorite. I love all of my toys and I have a real variety. I have tough chews, cuddly and smooshy stuffed toys, bones filled with yummy treats and puzzle toys to keep me busy. How can I decide on a favorite when they are all so much fun?

Q: What has been your worst experience?

A: That's a no-brainer. That happened the other day when my shelter peeps wanted to take my picture for this column. They really wanted me to sit still and that just wasn't going to happen. I did the best I could. My picture isn't great, so you must come to the shelter to check me out up close and personal. I am very handsome.

Q: What has been your best experience?

A: When my photo shoot was over! BOL!

Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?

A: I'm really too young to be thinking about employment. I am barely out of diapers, so to speak. However, if I were to be coerced into working for a living, I believe I would want to join the Beagle Brigade! You probably don't know what that is, but I'll try to explain in a few words. The Beagle Brigade is made up of super-beagles who work at airports and sniff out restricted meats, fruits and vegetables that are brought into the country by travelers. Some of these items are harmful because they hold harmful plant pests and foreign animal diseases. Well, you get the picture. I do believe the compensation is pretty good.

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: This fact makes me very sad, but I will share it with you. Did you know that beagles are the No. 1 breed of dog used for animal testing? This is true, and there are many who are trying to stop this practice. On a brighter note, there is an organization dedicated to rescuing beagles from animal testing facilities called SOS (Save Our Snoopies). That's what I have for facts today.

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! I'm sure you have all heard of the Lake Avenue yard sale! Yes, that is happening tomorrow, and some of my shelter peeps will be there with pictures of all the shelter dogs and cats and information on our programs. If you happen to be around, please stop by to say hello! Thank you and much love and many licks (and a few howls)! Tots and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

