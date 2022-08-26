Finger Lakes SPCA: Young border collie Darla still dexterous after losing leg

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Darla.

BREED: Border collie mix

AGE: 1-2 years old

COMMENTS: After being on the loose and evading capture for three to four weeks, "Darling Darla" was finally convinced to come to the shelter for a rest on July 15. When she arrived, we noticed that she had a significant limp and was favoring her right rear leg. We immediately arranged for a veterinary examination which resulted in a referral to Cornell's College of Veterinary Medicine.

After extensive X-rays/exams/etc. it was determined that Darla's best chance was amputation of her right rear leg. Twenty-four hours after surgery she was released from Cornell to our care, she made an amazing recovery, luckily with no complications, and she is now ready for adoption. Well, with one exception. Darling Darla is being spayed and microchipped today. After a few days of R&R, she will be ready, again, to show you what she's made of!

Darla is the most amazing dog. She runs like the wind, has adapted beautifully to her tripod existence and is very smart, sweet and so ready for a new home.

Darla is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), she is negative for heartworm disease and on monthly preventives, and she will be spayed and microchipped today. Darla will be ready for visitors in a few days. Please stop by to check her out!

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: My BFF is way at the other end of the kennel hallway, but we still manage to communicate — and we have a lot in common. My beagle friend, Autumn, has also claimed this amazing canine as her BFF, but we can share him. I am referring to the amazing Diesel. What do Diesel and I have in common? Some might call us "disabled," but I would rather say that we are "enabled" by our limitations. Diesel is blind and I have three legs, but we are in no way disabled!

Q: What is your favorite toy?

A: This will sound very strange, I'm sure, but here goes. My favorite toy is the play yard in the back of my shelter! Running and cavorting and twisting and turning in the yard at warp speed is better than any toy I can think of. My shelter friends put a video of me on their Facebook page running like the wind. Check it out — or better still, stop by to watch the real thing.

Q: What has been your worst experience?

A: Please stop asking this question. Shelter canines and felines must always be positive and not dwell on "worst" experiences.

Q: What has been your best experience?

A: That's better! Please ask us about our best experiences. My best experience was coming here to my shelter and meeting all of the shelter peeps who take care of me and love me like crazy. Oh, I do have one more best experience for you. I met the most amazing orthopedic surgeons and staff at the Cornell University Hospital for Animals. While what they had to do for me was not pretty, they did an amazing job and I can still run like the wind — on three legs! I am very lucky.

Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?

A: There's no question about it. If I could have a job, I would become a veterinarian. We dogs (and cats and all other animals) need veterinarians every day of our lives. They work really hard to keep us healthy and happy, and to repair us when we are broken. Yes, if I could have a job, being a veterinarian would be my No. 1 and only choice of careers.

Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A: Part of my breed heritage is in England. A quick trip to take in the sights and sounds of London would be fun, but I really just want to be in my new home and never leave it. Do you understand that feeling?

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I would like to share what Wikipedia has to say about border collies and our temperaments. It says that we are tenacious, intelligent, energetic, keen, loyal, alert, responsive and athletic. That's just temperament! It doesn't go into all of the other superlatives that apply to our breed or breed mix. They didn't give me enough space to go into all of them. Just Google it — you'll find it.

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do. On behalf of my feline friends, I am begging all good Citizen readers and everyone else to please spay and neuter your cats. My chelter and all shelters and rescues are currently overwhelmed with cats and kittens. The cats and kittens that my shelter takes in are quite often sick and require a lot of veterinary care — which they get. But spaying and neutering and preventing the incredible overpopulation of cats and kittens just makes sense. If you need help with spaying and neutering, please call our spay/neuter clinic scheduler at (315) 224-8893. Spay and neuter — save lives. Thank you for doing that. Much love and many licks, Darla and friends.