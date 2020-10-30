Finger Lakes SPCA: Young border collie mix Jake wants lively home

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Jake.
AGE: 1.5 years
BREED: Lab-Border Collie Mix
COMMENTS: Jake returned to the shelter a few weeks ago. He was adopted from the shelter then, as things would have it, life got in the way and Jake came back. Not to worry, Jake! It won't be long, and you will be with your new family soon and just in time for the holidays!
Jake is an amazing boy! He is smart, for starters. He knows all kinds of commands and he will gladly show you how well he performs. Part of Jake's heritage is border collie, and that breed has been described by many as the smartest breed on earth! Jake would agree. He is energetic, loves to play and loves people, and we believe he would get along with other dogs after careful introductions. Jake would prefer a family with no small children — they inhibit his enthusiasm. However, some equally energetic teenagers would be ideal.
Jake is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), he is negative for heart worm disease and on monthly preventives, and he is neutered.
Please stop by to visit with Jake and talk with shelter staff about him.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. So, I am in a very unique position right now, which is that I am the only dog here in the shelter that is available for adoption. There is a girl dog here. She sort of looks like me and her name is Tiny. She can't go home right now because she is sick. I can't even visit with her because she has to be quiet. Enough of the small talk. I have made Tiny my BFF. If you have a chance to see her, would you please tell her that? Maybe that will make her feel better. Thank you.
Q. What is your favorite toy?
A. I love to play fetch! I am very good at chasing after a ball or other flying object, and bringing it back. I can do this for hours and never get tired. Other than that, I just love to run and play and have fun!
Q. Tell us what your ideal family would be like?
A. I'm so happy you asked me that! So, I need a new family that has lots of energy to share with me. That means someone or a family group that will take me for long walks and play fetch with me. I think that a jogger might be a good choice, too. I need and want someone who will spend quality time with me and not just put me in a crate and forget about me. That's definitely not going to work. I'm also good at quiet time. Also, an older kid or two to play with would be awesome. But, please, no small children in my environment. Do you think I'm asking for too much?
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. Well, just like a lot of the other canines (and felines) that end up in shelters, I lost my home and it wasn't my fault. I won't go into the difficult details. Put yourself in my place and imagine what that would feel like. Not good, right? Besides that, I only have good experiences now. People who love me and want me to go to a new home where I will be numero uno!
"It's just amazing how people have opened up their homes to these animals."
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. Well, part of my breed heritage is border collie. Border collies have their roots in England and Scotland, where we were bred to be herd dogs. By the way, we are champion herd dogs! So, if the opportunity were to present itself, I would like to make a quick trip to the border (that's where my name comes from) area between England and Scotland. It's called Northumberland. I want to go back to my roots!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. Well, if you think you've heard it all, think again! While we border collies can hold a variety of jobs, there is one very unusual job title that we do very well at. We are excellent "goose masters," and there is a Florida-based company that provides an employment referral service for border collies that would like to do this work. The job entails herding geese on any property with a "goose problem" — such as a golf course, a beach or lakefront properties. We are very gentle and encourage the geese to do their thing elsewhere. Not sure this would be for me.
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! My BFF Tiny told you about it last week, but I want to remind you that there are just two more days left to this great event. Our awesome friends at Fox Subaru right here in Auburn are participating in the Subaru Loves Pets campaign! What is that? Well, for every dog or cat that is adopted through Oct. 31, Fox Subaru will make a donation to our shelter. I think that's very exciting and I think all of our good Citizen readers need to come here to check out our cats and kittens and give one or two of them a new home! Please consider it, and doing so will help my shelter home in several different ways. Thank you — peace, love and many licks, Jake and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
