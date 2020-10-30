Finger Lakes SPCA: Young border collie mix Jake wants lively home

A. So, I am in a very unique position right now, which is that I am the only dog here in the shelter that is available for adoption. There is a girl dog here. She sort of looks like me and her name is Tiny. She can't go home right now because she is sick. I can't even visit with her because she has to be quiet. Enough of the small talk. I have made Tiny my BFF. If you have a chance to see her, would you please tell her that? Maybe that will make her feel better. Thank you.

Q. What is your favorite toy?

A. I love to play fetch! I am very good at chasing after a ball or other flying object, and bringing it back. I can do this for hours and never get tired. Other than that, I just love to run and play and have fun!

Q. Tell us what your ideal family would be like?