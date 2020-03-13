Finger Lakes SPCA: Young boxer mix Rebel's cause is companionship

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Rebel.
AGE: 2 years old
BREED: Boxer/Lab/pit bull mix
COMMENTS: Handsome Rebel has been with us for several months. Unfortunately, his former human became ill and was no longer able to care for him. Not to worry, Rebel! You are safe with us and we will work hard to find you a new home!
Rebel is 2 years old. We believe he is a boxer/Lab/pit bull mix and he is incredibly handsome. His picture doesn't do him justice. Rebel is very intelligent, learns quickly and we recommend at least basic obedience training. This will help make him an even better family member.
Rebel is up to date on all vaccinations (distemper/parvo, rabies, kennel cough), he is negative for heartworm disease and on monthly preventives, and he is neutered. Shelter staff would love to share more information about this awesome boy. Stop by to check him out!
Q: Who is your best friend?
A: So let me make this brief. I have tried my hardest to make that girl dog, Justice, my BFF. She's just not into me. So I am working on this newbie dog, CoCo. Maybe he will be interested in making new friends. But let me tell you something exciting about Justice! She has an angel! And yes, her angel has paid her adoption fee for her. So even though she's not interested in me, I am so happy for her. Please stop by to check us out!
Q: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what's numero uno?
A: Well I didn't have a bucket list until you just mentioned it! Now that I think about it, I would love a new human who loves to walk — or even jog. I think I might make a great jogging partner. So, that's it! Numero uno is a jogging partner!
Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A: As you know, part of my breed heritage is boxer. There was a very famous boxer I would have loved to meet. His name is Sgt. Stubby. Sgt. Stubby became the most decorated war dog of his time and the only one to earn the rank of sergeant. He fought in 17 battles with his unit in World War I, including saving his fellow soldiers from a mustard gas attack. Stubby even caught a German spy! After the war, Sgt. Stubby retired and because the mascot for the Hoyas at Georgetown University. I think he was very cool and I would have loved to meet him!
Q: So, tell us something interesting about you!
A: Not sure if this is interesting, but here goes. I am pretty much a blank slate — just like a puppy. I am very smart, have tons of energy and love to learn new things. I would really love to have some obedience training so that I can be the best dog ever for my family. I think my shelter people would love to give you some recommendations for training if you are so inclined.
Q: What has been your best experience?
A: You may find this somewhat mundane, but someone gave me a chew bone as big as the Queen Mary the other day! I've been working on it in my spare time. I hope my shelter people let me take it with me when I go home!
Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A: I do! This famous girl boxer, Brandy, is a Guinness world record holder for the longest tongue ever on a dog! Brandy's tongue won the record with a length of 17 inches. She lived from 1995 to 2002. This is a fact — Guinness says so!
Q: How would you describe yourself?
A: For starters, I am very handsome! Check out my picture. I am also very smart and I learn quickly. I am a very tidy boy. My kennel is always clean and ready for visitors. I believe my shelter people would say that I am house-trained. I walk nicely on a leash. I do get excited and sometimes over-excited, so I need to learn impulse control. I also love to run free in our play yard. That's the best. I hope my new home has a big yard that I can play in. I guess that's about it — I don't want to give away everything about me!
Q: Do you have any advice for our good Citizen readers?
A: I do! I hope I'm not letting the "cat" (or "dog") out of the bag, but I want to give you a heads-up on this really fun event that my shelter people are planning. It's called Homeward Bound, it's a cocktail party fundraiser and it will be held on Saturday, April 18, at The Lodge at Welch Allyn in Skaneateles. More details will be available soon on our Facebook page and on our website. My fellow canines and felines hope you will be able to attend. Thank you, much love and many licks. Rebel and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.