Finger Lakes SPCA: Young boxer mix Rebel's cause is companionship

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Rebel.

AGE: 2 years old

BREED: Boxer/Lab/pit bull mix

COMMENTS: Handsome Rebel has been with us for several months. Unfortunately, his former human became ill and was no longer able to care for him. Not to worry, Rebel! You are safe with us and we will work hard to find you a new home!

Rebel is 2 years old. We believe he is a boxer/Lab/pit bull mix and he is incredibly handsome. His picture doesn't do him justice. Rebel is very intelligent, learns quickly and we recommend at least basic obedience training. This will help make him an even better family member.

Rebel is up to date on all vaccinations (distemper/parvo, rabies, kennel cough), he is negative for heartworm disease and on monthly preventives, and he is neutered. Shelter staff would love to share more information about this awesome boy. Stop by to check him out!

