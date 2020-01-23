Finger Lakes SPCA: Young boxer mix Rebel wants to follow Topanga out the door

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Rebel.

AGE: 2 years old

BREED: Boxer/Lab mix

COMMENTS: Our handsome Rebel has been with us for only a short time, but he is already a staff and volunteer favorite! He came to the shelter as an owner surrender due to family illness. We are happy to have him, and to help him find his new forever home.

Rebel is now fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), he has tested negative for heartworm disease, and he is being neutered and microchipped today. After a few days of recovery, he will be able to come out of his kennel to interact with potential new families.

Rebel is a very sweet boy. He does appear to get along with the other dogs, and spends time in the yard running and playing with them. We believe Rebel will make an awesome family dog, and a couple of kids for him to play with would be wonderful. We also recommend at least basic obedience training, which will benefit both him and his new family.

This Rebel does have a cause — to find a new home. Stop by to check him out.

