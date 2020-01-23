Finger Lakes SPCA: Young boxer mix Rebel wants to follow Topanga out the door

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Rebel.
AGE: 2 years old
BREED: Boxer/Lab mix
COMMENTS: Our handsome Rebel has been with us for only a short time, but he is already a staff and volunteer favorite! He came to the shelter as an owner surrender due to family illness. We are happy to have him, and to help him find his new forever home.
Rebel is now fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, kennel cough), he has tested negative for heartworm disease, and he is being neutered and microchipped today. After a few days of recovery, he will be able to come out of his kennel to interact with potential new families.
Rebel is a very sweet boy. He does appear to get along with the other dogs, and spends time in the yard running and playing with them. We believe Rebel will make an awesome family dog, and a couple of kids for him to play with would be wonderful. We also recommend at least basic obedience training, which will benefit both him and his new family.
This Rebel does have a cause — to find a new home. Stop by to check him out.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Funny you should ask! I'm a newbie here, and I've been sort of checking things out. When I first arrived, I decided that I would make the world famous Topanga my BFF. But guess what? Topanga has been adopted, and we all are so happy for her. She's very special. So, getting back to BFFs. I believe that this nice dog who lives in the kennel next to mine will be my BFF. Her name is Justice. She doesn't much care for other canines, but that's okay. If she doesn't know she's my BFF, she won't get cranky.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. We boxers and boxer mixes have a varied background with respect to jobs. Boxers are considered working dogs. We make excellent police dogs, guard dogs and seeing-eye dogs. However, we are perhaps best known for being loyal family pets who are especially fond of children. So, my numero uno job choice is to become the much-loved pet in a family with children to love, and who will love me. That's really not too much to wish for, is it?
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. I had what they call a "bully stick" the other day. I had never had one, and it was awesome. I chewed on that thing for hours and it never disappeared. Bully sticks are now my favorite treats. I hope my shelter people have more of them.
Q. What has been your best experience?
A. Unfortunately, I lost my home due to family illness. That made me so sad. However, my shelter people were very happy to take me in and give me a temporary home. They love me so much already; everyone spends a lot of time with me and I have a wonderful yard to run and play in. If I had to lose my home, coming here to my shelter has been the best experience so far. Now I need to move on to my forever home.
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world, where would that be?
A. Well, part of my heritage — the boxer part — originated in Germany. It would make sense that I would like to visit Germany, As far as a specific destination, I think that the beautiful city of Cologne might be a good choice. I'm still doing research on this — my choice will be Google-driven.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! I want to tell you about Brandy the Boxer and the reason Brandy the Boxer is in the Guinness Book of World Records. Brandy had the longest tongue on record for a dog. Her tongue was 17 inches long and required special care by her devoted owner. Her tongue needed to have special sun screen and her owner needed to carry a water bottle to keep it hydrated. While this is interesting, I think I would rather pass on this kind of notoriety.
Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?
A. I do! My shelter people are working on a Valentine's Day adoption special. I think it might involve cats. So please stay tuned for that. And we again want to remind you that "kitten season" is approaching. This is the time of year that is the peak breeding season for cats. Please, please, good Citizen readers, get your cats spayed or neutered. There are never enough homes for all of the kittens that are born, so please be part of the solution and spay and neuter. My shelter people can help you. Please call (315) 224-8893 for information. Thank you and love, Rebel and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.