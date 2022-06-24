Finger Lakes SPCA: Young calico cat Tina is money

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Tina.

AGE: 3-4 years old

BREED: Domestic shorthair, calico

COMMENTS: Tina came to the shelter as a stray-surrender. She has been with us for a while and she is more than ready to move on to the next and best phase of her life.

We are guesstimating that Tina is 3-4 years old. When she first arrived she made it very clear that she didn't like cage life at all. Since becoming an "out cat," she is much happier. An "out cat" spends all of his/her time out and about in a condo area, can mingle with the other "out cats," and is readily available to mingle with visitors. Tina loves visitors and is readily available for petting!

Tina is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), she has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative, she has been treated for a variety of parasites, and she is spayed. She would love to go home with you and be part of your window décor!

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: All of my canine buddies are talking about their BFF Sara. We felines don't have a Sara. I think I need to have a heart-to-heart with the powers that be to see if we can get a Sara. Then he or she would be our primary BFF. In the meantime, I have made Juliette my BFF. She is a very sad senior lady who lives in the condo just outside my room. I try to make her smile. She's not having it. Poor girl.

Q: What is your favorite toy?

A: I don't have a favorite toy. I like all of our toys equally. But, my favorite leisure time activity is to climb on the cat tree and watch the world go by. I have a couple of different views from my condo. I can watch the birds and squirrels from one window and I can watch the cars and people from my other window. I am never bored!

Q: What has been your worst experience?

A: Either I got lost or I was abandoned. I really don't want to think that someone just dumped me — that would be a very bitter pill to swallow, so to speak. So I was probably naughty and snuck out the door and couldn't find my way home. I won't do that again! Many thanks to the good Samaritan who found me and brought me here to my shelter home.

Q: What characteristics are you hoping to find in your new family?

A: Well, I have thought a lot about this. Most important would be a family who is patient and willing to work with me. I am just about perfect in every way, but I might need some polishing. I love to be petted but it might take me a while to become a "lap cat." So I hope my new people understand that. I really want a family that will love me unconditionally and protect me from myself. That means making sure I don't sneak out of the house and get lost again. That's about it.

Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A: I'm not sure if this would be a great getaway, but perhaps I might like to visit Cat Island! Cat Island is off of the Gulf Coast of the U.S. The island's name comes from French explorers who mistook raccoons for cats. Apparently the island was full of raccoons, which they didn't recognize since raccoons were not introduced to Europe until the 20th century. That was an honest mistake. I would have to discuss this trip with my new family. Maybe they would have a better idea.

Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A: I am sure you all know Freddie Mercury, right? Queen? Well, maybe not. Anyway, Mr. Mercury was not only known for his singing but also his love of cats — especially calico cats. His favorite cat was Delilah and he even wrote and recorded a song dedicated to her, which of course is "Delilah." Most cat owners can relate to some of the lyrics: "You make me smile when I'm just about to cry. You bring me hope, you make me laugh." I would have loved to have met Freddie Mercury.

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do! Did you know that calico cats are considered lucky and are symbols of good luck around the world? This is true. In the United States they are nicknamed "money cats," as we are thought to bring good fortune in financial matters. Please, make me your money cat!

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! It is flea and tick season and we are asking our good Citizen readers to provide flea and tick prevention products for your canine and feline friends. Please check in with your friendly family veterinarian for the best products to use. Fleas and ticks can cause issues from itchy skin to Lyme disease. Please use only veterinary-approved products and not over-the-counter items, which can cause a variety of problems. My feline and canine friends thank you for doing this. Many purrs and licks and much love! Tina and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

