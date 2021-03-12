Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Anastasia shares secret of eye kisses

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Anastasia.
AGE: Estimating 1 year old
BREED: Domestic medium hair, orange/white
COMMENTS: Beautiful Anastasia hasn't been at the shelter for long, but as far as she's concerned it's far too long! She's got leaving on her mind and she doesn't mind saying so.
Anastasia came to the shelter as an owner-surrender. She wants you to know that the circumstances of that surrender had nothing to do with her. She was a victim of unfortunate circumstances, as most of our shelter dogs and cats are. However, it was her lucky day and she is looking forward to moving on to her new and final home!
We are estimating that Anastasia is 1 year old. She is a friendly girl and gets along well with the other cats in her room. She lived with numerous other cats so has lots of "cat experience!" She welcomes attention from staff and visitors and always has lots to say.
Anastasia is now up to date on all vaccinations and she has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. She is not yet spayed but will be before she goes home.
Please stop by to visit with Anastasia and be prepared to fall in love.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I was going to ask Stevie Wonderful if he would be my BFF. You interviewed him last week, remember? Well Stevie got lucky, and he is now in his new home. So I am starting my search over, but I am open to suggestions. Maybe Ringo?
Q. Last week we asked Stevie Wonderful if cats like to be kissed. Tell us, do cats like to give kisses?
A. So, what we do is give eye kisses! I assume you know we cats only make eye contact with people we like, and quite often the eye contact results in an eye kiss. This happens when a cat stares with half-closed eyelids and slowly blinks, repeatedly. So if you notice your favorite feline doing this, please reciprocate and give her one in return. You will make her very happy.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. In case you haven't noticed, I am very beautiful! I mean I am really very extraordinary! So, given my beauty, personality and other uber traits, I believe I would make a great model. I could model all kinds of cat things! I could perch on cat trees, I could lounge in kitty condos, I could munch on treats. The possibilities are endless. So I am preparing my resume and will begin circulating it soon. But I really want to go home.
Q. Tell me, where do you felines like to be petted most?
A. Well, as a rule, most of us friendly cats enjoy being touched and petted around where our facial glands are located, including the base of our ears, under our chins and around our cheeks. However, just as a word of warning, please avoid my tummy. Tummy rubs are not my favorite.
Q. I just gave you a few pets. Tell us, why do felines lift their "bums" when they are petted?
A. Ha! That phenomenon is called "elevator butt," and it is an instinct that we cats have from birth. When we were tiny kittens we had to lift our heinies so our mommas could clean us. As a result, we reflexively stick our bums in the air when you pet us in that area. I think this interview is getting way too personal.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. As you know, my name is Anastasia. I'm not sure about this, but I believe I was named after the Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov. She was the daughter of Czar Nicholas II of Russia. The czar and his entire family, including Anastasia, met an untimely end during the Russian Revolution. I would have loved to have met Anastasia, an innocent child.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I could tell you about the zoomies — otherwise known as frenetic random activity periods! When the zoomies overtake us, we run like crazy and you might think that your cat is going crazy. We often get a wild look in our eyes and we can reach speeds you didn't think we were capable of. We can bound on and off the furniture, zoom up and down the stairs and then collapse. Zoomies last only a few minutes at most, but they are real and that is a fact.
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. Yes, we do! We want to remind our good Citizen readers that just because the temperatures are moderating does not mean that it's OK to leave pets outside without adequate shelter! And it is especially never OK to leave them out 24/7! Please, good Citizen readers, provide shelter for your fur-kids even if they are outside for short periods of time. It's humane and it's the law. Thank you for doing that. P.S.: Please do not let your fab felines outside! Outside is dangerous for us! Much love, many licks and purrs, Anastasia and friends.
