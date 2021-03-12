Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Anastasia shares secret of eye kisses

A. I could tell you about the zoomies — otherwise known as frenetic random activity periods! When the zoomies overtake us, we run like crazy and you might think that your cat is going crazy. We often get a wild look in our eyes and we can reach speeds you didn't think we were capable of. We can bound on and off the furniture, zoom up and down the stairs and then collapse. Zoomies last only a few minutes at most, but they are real and that is a fact.

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. Yes, we do! We want to remind our good Citizen readers that just because the temperatures are moderating does not mean that it's OK to leave pets outside without adequate shelter! And it is especially never OK to leave them out 24/7! Please, good Citizen readers, provide shelter for your fur-kids even if they are outside for short periods of time. It's humane and it's the law. Thank you for doing that. P.S.: Please do not let your fab felines outside! Outside is dangerous for us! Much love, many licks and purrs, Anastasia and friends.

Pandemic pets: Auburn shelter says adoptions high since March "It's just amazing how people have opened up their homes to these animals."

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0