Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Bella is ready for her own YouTube channel

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Bella.

AGE: 1 year old

BREED: Domestic shorthair

COMMENTS: Bella and her housemates came to us when her family came upon some difficult times. We were happy to help them. After a period of settling in, Bella began the shelter spa treatment. She has now been fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough). She was treated for both internal and external parasites, tested for FIV/FeLV and, finally, spayed.

While we would love to tell you that Bella is negative for FIV, she tested positive. Cats can and do live close to normal lifespans as long as they get the best nutrition and vet care and, most of all, lots of love and attention. Bella certainly deserves all of these — as do all felines!

Bella would love to meet you and show you just what an awesome girl she is. Please stop by and make her acquaintance. You won't be sorry.

Q. Who is your best friend?

A. There are so many to choose from! However, if I must make a decision right now, I would say that I would like Wally to be my BFF. I see Wally every day; he gets to wander around the offices and rooms while my people are cleaning and getting ready for the day, and he is kind to me. He stops by my condo frequently to check on me. He is very sweet. Wally is a senior citizen, so this is his retirement home. So I have made Wally my BFF. When you come to visit me, you will get to meet Wally too!

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. I won't have to go far to reach my destination of choice. I would like to visit the city of Catskill! This fair city makes the most of its name by having a festival called Cat'n Around Catskill. During the festival season, the city is full of painted sculptures of fabulous felines. When the season is over, the sculptures are auctioned off and proceeds go to charity. If I get to go, I'll put in a good word for my shelter home!

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. I'm not shy, so I'll start off by telling our good readers that I am cute beyond words. Check me out! I am also a very nice little girl and am friendly with everyone I meet. I love attention and try to entice our visitors to stop at my condo before they look at any other of my feline friends. I also work hard at keeping my condo tidy. I am your basic all-round purrr-fect cat, and you need to take me home!

Q. Is there something special you would like our readers to know about you?

A. Yes, there is. I am into full disclosure, so here goes. I do have this hiccup called FIV. It's unfortunate, but I do. I am very healthy now, and my intention is to stay that way. So what I need is a home where I will have the best veterinary care, the best and most nutritious food and an absolutely indoor-only lifestyle. I would also like to be a BFF to your FIV kitty. My shelter people have all kinds of good info on FIV, and so does your friendly family veterinarian. Please ask them — they would love to share.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. Well, I'm not sure if there is a job description for "internet sensation," but that's what I want to be! Grumpy Cat, Maru and Cole and Marmalade all have their own YouTube videos, so there's no reason why I can't. I am every bit as cute, smart and talented as they are. If you hear of any openings, please let me know. Thank you.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I was thinking about telling you about the origin of the phrase "cat got your tongue?" but I found out that it's not very nice at all, so I will tell you about the origin of the term "cat nap." Well, that doesn't need much explaining, does it?

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! My good shelter people are planning a fun event called Photos With Santa Paws! That doesn't need much explaining — you get the picture, right? That's a funny! It will be held on Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dickman Farms Greenhouses and Garden Center. You can check out more information on our website, flspcaofcny.org, or on our Facebook page. I'm not sure if I'll make it, but I hope you all do! Thank you and much love and many licks! Bella and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

