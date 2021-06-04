Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Bella seeks internet stardom

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. I won't have to go far to reach my destination of choice. I would like to visit the city of Catskill! This fair city makes the most of its name by having a festival called Cat'n Around Catskill. During the festival season, the city is full of painted sculptures of fabulous felines. When the season is over, the sculptures are auctioned off and proceeds go to charity. If I get to go, I'll put in a good word for my shelter home!

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. I'm not shy, so I'll start off by telling our good readers that I am cute beyond words. Check me out! I am also a very nice little girl and am friendly with everyone I meet. I love attention and try to entice our visitors to stop at my condo before they look at any other of my feline friends. I also work hard at keeping my condo tidy. I am your basic all-around purr-fect cat, and you need to take me home!

Q. Is there something special you would like our readers to know about you?