Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Bentley wants a ride home

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Bentley.
AGE: 1 year old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, white with gray
COMMENTS: Our Bentley arrived a few weeks back. Unfortunately, he and his housemates were abandoned by their owner. All of the cats were quite happy to come to the shelter, where they went through the SST: shelter spa treatment. They were examined, cleaned up and treated for parasites, given their vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), tested for FIV/FeLV and neutered. Bentley and his buddies are now ready for adoption!
Bentley is approximately 1 year old. He is very friendly, and when the occasional visitor comes through, he is right there trying to get his share of attention. He is fastidious about litter box use. Since Bentley lived with a number of other felines, we believe that after careful introduction he would do well in a home with other cats.
Because of the current COVID-19 situation, our shelter hours have changed. We are open from noon to 2 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays by appointment only. If you are interested in meeting and interacting with Bentley, we suggest you fill out an adoption application prior to visiting. Please call the shelter at (315) 253-5841 for more information.
Q: Who is your best friend?
A: Last week my buddy Dylan told you that I am his best friend. I am going to return the favor! Dylan is my very best buddy. We share history and background. Nothing makes you BFFs like history and background will.
Q: Do you have a bucket list and if so, what's numero uno?
A: Numero uno would be that Dylan and I can go home together! I know that's asking a lot and I really don't expect it to happen, but I can wish can't I? Aside from that, numero uno for both Dylan and I would be that we can just go home and get down to the business of life and living.
Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A: My hero these days, and probably forever, is Dr. Anthony Fauci. I'm sure you have heard of him, right? I would love to meet him. Why you might ask? Because he is spearheading this COVID-19 thing, giving humans tons of good advice, and you need to pay attention to him! I mean, really people, pay attention! Stay home! Stay safe!
Q: What has been your best experience?
A: Well, first, allow me to refresh your memory. Last week, my buddy Dylan told you that we were abandoned. That was my worst experience. My best experience, so far, has been coming here to my temporary shelter home! My people are working hard to find me a new home. They are kind, and I have a clean room and as much food and water as I want. It doesn't get any better than that! But I think my best experience is yet to come! That would be having a new home of my own.
Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A: I want to share some facts about my ears since they are such a prominent part of my picture! Hearing is the strongest of a cat's senses. We can hear sounds as high as 64 kHz — compared with humans, who can only hear as high as 20 kHz. And did you know that we cats can move our ears 180 degrees? And, finally, we can move our ears separately. These are facts, they prove that we cats are superior beings, and I thought you might find them interesting!
Q: How would you describe yourself?
A: I am a nice cat, and quite handsome too! My people wanted to put a mask on me for my picture, but I persuaded them not to. A mask would have hidden my good looks. I know I look rather stern in the picture, but I really am not. I am friendly and get along with other cats and I love when we have visitors. It's kind of lonely in here now because we have different hours and not many people are coming, but I hope that in the near future my shelter people can go back to the way we used to be. I liked that much better.
Q: Do you have any advice for our good Citizen readers?
A: I do! Please, good Citizen readers, listen up! We shelter animals are begging you to stay home and stay safe! We need for you to be alive and well so that at some point, hopefully in the near future, you can come to the shelter and adopt one (or maybe two) of us! Please listen to our local, state and federal people and pay attention to their warnings and advice. Go buy your dog and cat food, then go home! We need you! Stay safe and healthy! Many licks and lots of love, Bentley and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
