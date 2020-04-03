Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Bentley wants a ride home

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I want to share some facts about my ears since they are such a prominent part of my picture! Hearing is the strongest of a cat's senses. We can hear sounds as high as 64 kHz — compared with humans, who can only hear as high as 20 kHz. And did you know that we cats can move our ears 180 degrees? And, finally, we can move our ears separately. These are facts, they prove that we cats are superior beings, and I thought you might find them interesting!

Q: How would you describe yourself?

A: I am a nice cat, and quite handsome too! My people wanted to put a mask on me for my picture, but I persuaded them not to. A mask would have hidden my good looks. I know I look rather stern in the picture, but I really am not. I am friendly and get along with other cats and I love when we have visitors. It's kind of lonely in here now because we have different hours and not many people are coming, but I hope that in the near future my shelter people can go back to the way we used to be. I liked that much better.

Q: Do you have any advice for our good Citizen readers?

A: I do! Please, good Citizen readers, listen up! We shelter animals are begging you to stay home and stay safe! We need for you to be alive and well so that at some point, hopefully in the near future, you can come to the shelter and adopt one (or maybe two) of us! Please listen to our local, state and federal people and pay attention to their warnings and advice. Go buy your dog and cat food, then go home! We need you! Stay safe and healthy! Many licks and lots of love, Bentley and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0