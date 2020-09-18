Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Bentley was made for the showroom

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. You know, with all of the unfortunate things that are going on in our world today, I think I want to stay right here in my hometown, Auburn. While we felines don't get to read the paper or watch the news, we do hear about fires, hurricanes and all kinds of other unfortunate things. So I'm not much into travel these days. However, maybe a quick trip to McDonald's would be OK. LOL!

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. Clearly, I am extraordinarily handsome. I have a cool nose. Besides my obvious physical attributes, I am amazing in other ways. I am a very friendly cat and I enjoy the company of other cats. I get along very well with the variety of feline personalities in my room. And finally, I love, love people! I love my shelter people, I love the volunteers and I love the visitors that come into my room to check us out. In order to have more information on me, you need to come in to visit. Do it now!

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?