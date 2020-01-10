Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Buster.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I don't have one, and seriously, I don't think I need or want a BFF. I'm an independent kind of guy. Also, the cats and kittens are flying out of here like crazy. If I picked one to be my BFF, he would be gone the next day. Too much heartbreak.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Ha! That cat Darius told you last week that he wants to be a "watch cat." I don't think so. He's kind of a sissy cat and probably couldn't cut it. I, on the other hand, have the look, experience and ability to be a watch cat. I think my shelter people are looking for a position for me in a shop or store where I could also be the meeter-and-greeter, in addition to providing security. That would be ideal for me. Do you know of any openings?
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. I don't have a favorite. I will eat just about anything, but I would really like to try some of the big chews that the dogs get. They look very interesting, and the dogs seem to love them.
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. I might meow big, but I'm really a softie. My worst experience was watching my litter mates get adopted and leave me here. It's been a year now, and I hope my brothers and sisters are all very happy in their new homes. I miss them. When is my turn coming?
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?
A. Well, for starters, someplace warm would be good. It is now summer in the Southern Hemisphere, so there are a lot of places to choose from. I'm thinking South Africa might be an interesting place to visit, and specifically the beautiful port city of Durban on the Indian Ocean. I understand the beaches there are awesome. I wonder if cats are allowed?
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I have a couple of interesting tidbits for you. Did you know that research has shown that domestic cats never forgive? Truth! Studies show that they fail to show signs of reconciliation like other animals do. And did you know that research has shown that your cat really does know his or her name. She just doesn't care! Haha — also true!
Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?
A. I do, and I am sharing this advice on the request of my shelter people. You may think that springtime is far off. It's not. When my people hear the word "spring," they think "kitten season," which means hundreds and hundreds of kittens being born into dire circumstances. So you need to start thinking about spaying and neutering your cats! My shelter people have a low-cost spay/neuter clinic, and we want to help. Give us a call at (315) 224-8893 and help us stop the suffering. Thank you and much love, Buster and friends.