Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Caesar a natural leader

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Caesar.
BREED: Domestic shorthair, black with white
AGE: 7-8 months
COMMENTS: Young Caesar was found on the side of the road and brought to the shelter by a good Samaritan several months back. He was all by himself and only weeks old, but he is a fighter and he made it through the rough spots and is now thriving. He is a very sweet little guy and he loves attention from staff, volunteers and visitors. He has an ideal spot in the shelter — he has a room with a view of the birdfeeder and the squirrels who help themselves to the birdseed. This keeps him entertained and busy.
Caesar is fully vaccinated. He is up to date on distemper, feline kennel cough and rabies. He was tested for FIV/FeLV and is positive for FIV, but experience, research and the experts tell us that FIV-positive cats can and do live normal lifespans, and Ceasar certainly intends to do so.
If you might be interested in giving this sweet guy a second chance, please go to our website, flspcaofcny.org, fill out our adoption application and email (flspca_cny@yahoo.com), fax ([315] 282-2387) or bring it to the shelter for review. Once approved, we will call you to set up an appointment for a meet and greet. You will fall in love with this awesome boy!
"It's just amazing how people have opened up their homes to these animals."
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Right out of the box, I would have to say that the kind person who found me scared and all alone in the street and brought me to safety is my BFF. Thank you, kind person, I love you so much for saving my life. Since then I have made many more friends, but they are what you would call casual. I'm a one BFF kind of guy.
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. Since I remember being so hungry that I cried, I don't have a favorite treat or food of any kind. I love all kinds of treats and food, and I have a very healthy appetite. I get all the food I want and I'm not hungry anymore. Hungry hurts.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. So, OK! If there is ever a job opening for a poster child for FIV, I would want to apply for it. I would take my job seriously and ask people to please educate themselves on what FIV is and isn't. As they say, it's complicated, but it doesn't have to be.
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. You do know that I am named after Julius Caesar, right? My shelter people could tell early on that I have very good leadership skills, and so did he. Well, Mr. Caesar was born, lived and died in Rome, Italy, and that is where I would like to visit. He had a rather unfortunate demise at the age of 55, when he was assassinated by his enemies. If there is a monument to him, I would certainly like to visit that and pay my respects.
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. I am cute beyond words, for starters. And, just to soothe you, I am very healthy and I intend to stay that way! I know that I have this little hiccup going on — the FIV thing — but please, good people, educate yourselves, check it out with your favorite family veterinarian, and do some reading and research. Oh, almost forgot! I have the most magnificent white whiskers ever. Check 'em out!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! So, we all know that I have this FIV. I don't want to hide that fact, and I am upfront about it. I recently read an article that had myths, then pointed out facts. Here is an interesting one. MYTH: The FIV virus is a serious threat to other cats, pets, perhaps even humans. FACT: The "F" stands for "feline," so the virus affects only cats. Dogs, other types of pets and humans are not affected. This is a fact! So, bottom line, good people, please take me home!
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! As you probably noticed, we had our first snowfall this week! I am not fond of snow or cold, but that's just me. So, my advice to our good Citizen readers is if your canine buddies spend any time at all out of doors, especially during inclement weather (rain, snow, cold, heat), you must provide appropriate and adequate shelter for him or her. This is not optional, good friends, it's the law! If you have any questions, my shelter people will be happy to help. Thank you for keeping your pets safe and warm (and cool when necessary!). Much love and many licks, Caesar and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
