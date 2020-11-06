Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Caesar a natural leader

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. I am cute beyond words, for starters. And, just to soothe you, I am very healthy and I intend to stay that way! I know that I have this little hiccup going on — the FIV thing — but please, good people, educate yourselves, check it out with your favorite family veterinarian, and do some reading and research. Oh, almost forgot! I have the most magnificent white whiskers ever. Check 'em out!

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do! So, we all know that I have this FIV. I don't want to hide that fact, and I am upfront about it. I recently read an article that had myths, then pointed out facts. Here is an interesting one. MYTH: The FIV virus is a serious threat to other cats, pets, perhaps even humans. FACT: The "F" stands for "feline," so the virus affects only cats. Dogs, other types of pets and humans are not affected. This is a fact! So, bottom line, good people, please take me home!

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! As you probably noticed, we had our first snowfall this week! I am not fond of snow or cold, but that's just me. So, my advice to our good Citizen readers is if your canine buddies spend any time at all out of doors, especially during inclement weather (rain, snow, cold, heat), you must provide appropriate and adequate shelter for him or her. This is not optional, good friends, it's the law! If you have any questions, my shelter people will be happy to help. Thank you for keeping your pets safe and warm (and cool when necessary!). Much love and many licks, Caesar and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

