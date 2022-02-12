Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Carrie wants to be your valentine

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Carrie.

BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray tiger

AGE: Guesstimating 2-3 years old

COMMENTS: Carrie came to the shelter as a stray surrender. Next month will be the one-year anniversary of her arrival. Even though she is well taken care of and has lots of friends, she really needs her own family. She is growing weary of waiting.

Carrie was found wandering at a local trailer park. A good Samaritan took pity on her and brought her to the shelter. She has been through the Shelter Spa Treatment. She has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. She has been treated for whatever parasites took up residence. She is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough) and is spayed.

Please give Carrie the best valentine ever: a new family!

Q. Do you have a special valentine?

A. Funny you should ask! I just noticed that cute boy cat across the hall. My shelter person said his name is Princeton, and he was chasing this crazy snake toy around with the other boys. Princeton was very impressive in the stalking of the snake and I liked that. So, I have made Princeton my valentine and my BFF. If you happen to go into the "boy's" room, please tell him. I'm not allowed in there.

Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A. Clearly I would be looking for a warmer climate. I did some research, and I would really like to visit Jacksonville Beach, Florida! Why? Well, there is a very nice cat café there that I would like to check out. It is called the Caffeinated Cat Café. The people who operate the café try to find homes for the cats who live there. Maybe I'll have better luck there. I'm sad.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. Yes, I do. Studies have shown that we felines have both short- and long-term memory. This means that we can remember short-term for up to 16 hours. However, we tend to be more selective compared to my canine friends. That means, in typical feline fashion, that we only remember what is beneficial to us! Did you find that interesting?

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. Obviously I am quite beautiful. You agree, don't you? I am quiet and sometimes my people refer to me as a bit aloof and standoffish. Well, maybe I am. But what I am doing is observing and storing information for future use. I like my space, but special people and cats are allowed in. When I move on to my new home — which I hope is soon — my new family will need to give me time to adjust and let me make the first move. I hope they are reading this right now.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. I think I might try my paw at being a therapy cat. I believe I have some really good traits that would make me excellent at that. For starters, I am quiet and I would be a good listener. I think I would be able to sense when my person needed to be alone or needed some company. Purring has a soothing effect on cats, and I could try purr therapy on my person. I'm not sure where one finds a job like this so if you hear of any openings, please let me know.

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A. I would like to meet Nala Cat! She is an 8-year-old Siamese/tabby mix who was adopted from a shelter when she was 5 months old. Nala is a Guinness World Record holder for most popular cat on Instagram, with nearly 4 million followers. She is popular across all social media platforms and even teams up with the Pet Education Project to raise money and awareness. I think she's awesome and I would love to meet her.

Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do. My people are having a small Valentine's Day fundraiser that I think you should participate in. For a donation (any amount) you can write the name of a loved one — human or pet, living or deceased — on a heart that will be put on our "Wall of Hearts" for Valentine's Day. You can donate via our PayPal on our website, flspcaofcny.org, or come to the shelter. Show and share the love and help me and my fellow shelter residents. Thank you, and many licks and purrs and much love this Valentine's Day! Carrie and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

