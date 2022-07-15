Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Celine's heart will go on after cruelty

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Celine.

AGE: Guesstimating 2-3 years

BREED: Calico, long hair

COMMENTS: Celine has been with us for several months. She arrived with five kittens. Physically, she was in dire straits. She was nearly bald. She was bordering on emaciated. She needed — and she got — immediate attention. If she had not been removed from her living situation when she was, she would not have survived.

In the months following her arrival, Celine has made an amazing recovery. She has gained much-needed weight. Her beautiful calico coat has grown back and she continues to thrive. Happily, her all of her five beautiful kittens have been adopted and are safely home. It's time for Celine!

Celine has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. She is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), has been treated for the variety of parasites she had, and is spayed. She is ready to move on. She's waiting for her new family to discover her and take her home. Please don't let her wait any longer.

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: So, I don't even know Sara the trainer! All my dog buddies are claiming her as their BFF. That's cool and I think she loves all the attention. However, my BFF is Paula! She lives in my condo room with me and we have become BFFs almost overnight. We have a lot in common, No. 1 being that we are both looking for our new forever homes. If calicos are not to your liking, please check out my Paula. I think you will love her.

Q: What is your favorite toy?

A: One of our wonderful volunteers bought us a Floppy Fish! My people charge it up and let it do its thing. It gives us quite a workout. Just wish Floppy Fish didn't run out of juice so quickly.

Q: What has been your worst experience?

A: So, I'll be brief, but I'll give you a good idea. I came here as part of what they call a cruelty case. I had lost most of my hair and was very thin — almost emaciated. I also had five kittens who depended on me. I believe I was found in the nick of time, otherwise the outcome would have been disastrous. All of my babies have now been adopted. I've done my job. It's my turn to go home and relax.

Q: What characteristics are you hoping to find in your new family?

A: First and foremost I am looking for love. That's what all of us are looking for. Then, responsibility, knowledge, humor (which goes a long way!), patience, dedication and compassion. I think that covers it. I'll keep thinking about this. If I come up with more I'll let you know.

Q: How would you describe yourself?

A: I am very beautiful. My picture is awesome, but you really do need to see me up close and personal. I am also very sweet. One of my shelter people was loving on me today and I really enjoyed that and all the attention I was getting. So I am people-friendly, and I get along quite well with my condo-mates too. I am neat and fastidious about litter box use, and when I am in my condo room I keep it very neat and clean. What more could you ask for?

Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A: I would love to meet Monty the Cat! Never heard of Monty? He is an Instagram star with over 690,000 followers! Monty was adopted from an animal shelter in 2013, he has chromosome abnormalities and he was born with a sunken nasal bridge, leading to him looking different from other felines. His family uses his social media to show others what a character he is and encourage people not to judge on first appearances and to adopt animals from shelters. I would love to meet Monty — he is very cool!

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do! So, this is going back a ways — just about 50 years. Do you remember the gray, striped tabby on Vito Corleone's ("The Godfather") lap? Well that cat was not in the original script. Director Francis Ford Coppola found the cat as a stray near the Paramount studio and handed him to Marlon Brando as a last-minute addition. The cat became a favorite on "The Godfather."

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! My good shelter peeps and our good friends at the Cayuga County Health Department are hosting a free rabies clinic today! Yes, you read that right, today! It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. right here at my shelter home. All well-behaved dogs, cats and ferrets that are at least 12 weeks old are invited to attend. If you will be requesting a three-year certificate you must provide proof of a prior vaccination. Otherwise, a one-year certificate will be given. Thank you for protecting our dogs, cats, ferrets and community members by rabies vaccinating. Much love, many purrs and licks, Celine and friends.