Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Chaplin would make a great pet in modern times

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Chaplin.
AGE: 2 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, black with white
COMMENTS: Chaplin has been with us for quite some time. He arrived as a little guy and has grown up here. Chaplin has made it clear that he's not your typical lap-cat kind of guy. He's a working cat, got to keep busy, keep things working, etc. So, Chaplin is a founding member of our working cats club! What does that mean? Well, it means that he is available for adoption to someone who is in need of a cat to keep their stable, winery, barn, etc. in tip-top shape. He comes with all of the veterinary items he needs (vaccinations, testing, neuter, etc.) and there is no adoption fee. Just the promise of continued food, shelter and veterinary services, and whatever affection Chaplin might allow.
If you are interested in hiring a working cat (or two), please stop by the shelter and talk with staff about our working cat program!
Here is Chaplin's interview.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. Well, this is an interesting question! I am what is called a "working cat." "Working cats" are a group of felines who would rather work for their catnip and treats than spend time on a soft lap. The other "working cats" and I have formed a labor union. Not that we have rights that we are fighting for — that's all good. Long story short, we are a group of BFFs just hanging out waiting to be hired. Looking for good help? Check us out!
"It's just amazing how people have opened up their homes to these animals."
Q. What is your favorite toy?
A. I'm not sure if this qualifies as a "toy," but it's awesome entertainment. My people have bird feeders outside of our condo windows. My fellow felines and I love to perch on the cat trees and watch the variety of birds that come to the feeders. We are entertained and the birds are fed and safe. Doesn't get any better than that — except when the occasional squirrel stops by. That is the most fun!
Q. Tell us what your ideal family would be like?
A. I believe that my ideal family will be my ideal employer! Once I am hired on, I will work very hard and make my employer proud of me and happy that s/he hired me on. I can be a fore-cat (you know, same thing as a foreman) and manage activities around the farm, winery or office.
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. Well, you interviewed Olive last week, right? I had the same bad experience that she had. I was dumped as a tiny kitten, along with a bunch of others, and brought here. That was quite a while ago and I have recovered, but I have basically grown up here. Other than that, losing my favorite mouse was the worst!
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. I am named after that famous comedian and silent firm star, Mr. Charlie Chaplin. I think I might even bear a slight resemblance to him, and that's why my shelter people named me after him. Mr. Chaplin led an interesting life. He was knighted by the British royals, had many wives and children, and starred in many movies. Yes, I would have loved to have met my namesake, Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin.
Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do! As Olive told you last week, our shelter people are having this amazing adoption special going on. It's called "Home for the Holidays." That means that every cat (and dog) will be available for adoption for half of the regular adoption fee. Then, we can move on to our working cat adoption program. If you are in need of a fab feline to keep your office, warehouse, brewery or winery in tip-top shape, stop by to meet some of our "working cats," and that includes me! Finally, our holiday raffle is in full swing. A beautiful diamond pendant is being raffled and all proceeds will be gifted to our shelter. Check out our FB page for details or come to the shelter for more information. So, that's all the good advice I have for today for our good Citizen readers — except that you need to give me a job, wear a mask, socially distance and stay safe! I think I covered everything. Thank you, much love and many licks. Chaplin and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
