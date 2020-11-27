Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Chaplin would make a great pet in modern times

A. I am named after that famous comedian and silent firm star, Mr. Charlie Chaplin. I think I might even bear a slight resemblance to him, and that's why my shelter people named me after him. Mr. Chaplin led an interesting life. He was knighted by the British royals, had many wives and children, and starred in many movies. Yes, I would have loved to have met my namesake, Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin.

A. I do! As Olive told you last week, our shelter people are having this amazing adoption special going on. It's called "Home for the Holidays." That means that every cat (and dog) will be available for adoption for half of the regular adoption fee. Then, we can move on to our working cat adoption program. If you are in need of a fab feline to keep your office, warehouse, brewery or winery in tip-top shape, stop by to meet some of our "working cats," and that includes me! Finally, our holiday raffle is in full swing. A beautiful diamond pendant is being raffled and all proceeds will be gifted to our shelter. Check out our FB page for details or come to the shelter for more information. So, that's all the good advice I have for today for our good Citizen readers — except that you need to give me a job, wear a mask, socially distance and stay safe! I think I covered everything. Thank you, much love and many licks. Chaplin and friends.