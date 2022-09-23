Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Cheddar wants to come out of his shell

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Cheddar.

AGE: 2 years old

BREED: Domestic shorthair, orange and white

COMMENTS: Cheddar has been at the shelter for way too long. He arrived as a kitten and he has grown up here.

Cheddar may appear to be unfriendly. That's not the case. He's what might be called "stand offish" or shy. As he will tell you in his interview, what he needs is a second chance. He needs a home where he will be allowed, on his own terms, to come out of his shell and become a much-loved family pet. It will take patience and time but we're sure Cheddar has it in him to make it work. The only thing he needs is the human who will give him that chance.

Cheddar is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough). He has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. He has been treated for both external and internal parasites, and he is neutered.

Please stop by to check Cheddar out — even if from afar!

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: That would be Jackson but he doesn't know it, so please don't tell him. Jackson and I have been here the longest of any of the felines. Jackson has a number of similar personality traits that I have. He is shy and can appear to be unfriendly and standoffish. But I believe that if a kind human were to give him a chance and take him out of our shelter home and into a real home, that he would flourish. Just like me.

Q: What is your favorite leisure time activity?

A: I'm a people watcher! I climb the tree or go to the top of a cage and perch myself there and watch the activity going on around me. Depending on which tree I climb I might watch the activity outside. Birds, dogs, machines — the list is endless. I never lack for entertainment.

Q: Who do you prefer, adults or children?

A: I believe I would prefer adults. Given that I am somewhat shy, a quiet, soft-spoken adult or adults would be my kind of human. While children are awesome, I think I might find them a bit loud and impulsive at times. Quiet is best for me.

Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A: I know you would like it if I said I want to visit an exotic destination. I'm not going to do that. The only place I really want to visit — and stay at — is my new home. I know that I am shy, and first and second impressions are not great. But there must be someone out there who is willing to give me a chance. Take me home, show me the food, water and litter box, and let me get to know you at my own pace. I might not be your dream lap cat, but I can certainly be a presence in your life. Give me a chance. Please.

Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?

A: After doing a bit of research, I have decided that I would have loved to have met Freddie Mercury! You know, Queen? Yes, that Freddie Mercury. Mr. Mercury had an amazing love for cats. Each of his cats — at one time he had 10 — had its own bedroom with all of the things he or she needed to be comfortable and spoiled. They even had a special chef who prepared only the best and freshest fish and chicken for them. Mr. Mercury was amazing, and I would have loved to have been one of his cats.

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: Well, I have a bit of trivia to share. The Hungarian word for "quotation marks," "macskakorom," literally translates to "cat claws." Probably not very useful information, but interesting nonetheless.

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! I think that my canine buddy Diesel told you about these last week, but they are definitely worth repeating. Next Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a Blessing of the Animals event. It will be held at the St. Luke's United Church of Christ on Seminary Avenue in Auburn. All creatures are welcome. On Sunday, Oct. 9, my shelter peeps will hold the Howloween Pet Walk and Parade from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please check out our website (flspcaofcny.org) for information and registration. Jackson and I thank you for supporting us. Much love and many licks and purrs, Cheddar and friends.