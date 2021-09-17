Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Cisco is friendly and fabulous

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Cisco.
Age: Six Months
Breed: Domestic short hair — tiger With white
Our sweet kitten Cisco arrived at the shelter as a stray surrender. He was found abandoned with his five littermates. It took a while to bring him back to health but Cisco is now a bright, active, energetic teenager waiting for his new family to find him. He hopes it's soon.
Cisco is very friendly and outgoing! He loves to interact with staff, volunteers and visitors and loves to escape from his condo so he can romp around with the rest of the guys. He's quick! He also gets along with the other cats in his condo area. He's your all around fabulous feline.
Cisco is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), he has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative, and he has been treated for parasites. Finally, he has been neutered. Cisco is ready to make the great escape as soon as his new family finds him! Please don't let him wait too much longer.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I know that several of my feline colleagues have made Bella the cat their BFF. I am also making her my BFF. We are so sad that Bella is still waiting for her new family to find her and adopt her! She has this little glitch going on: FIV. Our good folks out there should know that there is every possibility that Bella can live a nearly normal life span even with FIV. She needs an indoor only lifestyle (as all cats do!), excellent nutrition, good and consistent veterinary care and tons of love to keep her healthy! I would willingly give up an adoption possibility so that my Bella could go home. Please think about this good people and give my Bella a second chance. Thank you!
Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?
A. As I am looking out my window here I see the rain coming down in buckets. We are all weary of this to say the least, especially our canine friends. To answer your question, perhaps a short vacation in a desert hideaway would be good. Dry, no puddles to jump around, no rain gear. I'm thinking that the Sahara Desert would be my destination of choice. I am open to other "dry" suggestions.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. Just in case you didn't know, let me share some dietary indiscretion info with you! Grapes and raisins, as well as onion, garlic and chives, are all extremely harmful foods for cats. Grapes and raisins can cause kidney failure, although the reasons are scientifically unclear. Meanwhile, onions, garlic and chives wreak havoc on your fab feline's gastrointestinal system and can cause anemia. Please, no pizza for dinner!
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. I am young and cute! I get along well with my condo mates and I really like my shelter peeps and all the visitors who come to see me. But, listen up wonderful people out there. We are all cute kittens at one time but aging is a fact of life. It happens to all of us. Please don't stop loving me when I am old.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. Hmmm - wish I had known you were going to ask me that question so I could have put some thought into a good answer. But, out of the box I think I might try my hand at being an interior decorator! I love to see how my toys look in different locations, I move my blanket around to several different spots in my condo to determine the most comfortable position, I turn my food dish upside down on occasion and otherwise change the look of my condo every day. Yes, I believe I have a calling for interior decorating!
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. I believe that would be Dr. Louis Camuti! Never heard of him? Well, let me fill you in. Dr. Camuti was born of Italian immigrant parents. Dr. Camuti practiced veterinary medicine for 60 years and, according to the New York Times, he sometimes visited up to 30 houses per week. Dr. Camuti was a "feline only" practitioner for most of his professional life and helped raise the status of cats and kittens like me. Yes, I would have loved to have met Dr. Camuti. He was a special man.
Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. Thank you for asking. I talked with my fellow felines about this. The single most important advice we can offer to our good Citizen readers is this: When you adopt an animal —cat or dog — it's a lifetime commitment. Not just for a week or a month or a year but forever. We are always saddened when we hear of an animal being abandoned and left to fend for itself. Please don't do it. We all thank you for that. Much love and many licks, Cisco and friends.
