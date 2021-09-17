Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Cisco is friendly and fabulous

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Cisco.

Age: Six Months

Breed: Domestic short hair — tiger With white

Our sweet kitten Cisco arrived at the shelter as a stray surrender. He was found abandoned with his five littermates. It took a while to bring him back to health but Cisco is now a bright, active, energetic teenager waiting for his new family to find him. He hopes it's soon.

Cisco is very friendly and outgoing! He loves to interact with staff, volunteers and visitors and loves to escape from his condo so he can romp around with the rest of the guys. He's quick! He also gets along with the other cats in his condo area. He's your all around fabulous feline.

Cisco is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), he has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative, and he has been treated for parasites. Finally, he has been neutered. Cisco is ready to make the great escape as soon as his new family finds him! Please don't let him wait too much longer.

Q. Who is your best friend?