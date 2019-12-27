Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Danny.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. You are! You work really hard to get the word out about all of the dogs and cats here in the shelter. I took a vote and you are now the official BFF for everyone here. That's a real honor. Please say thank you.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I know you know who Grumpy Cat was — right? If not, please google that. Sadly, Grumpy Cat went to the Rainbow Bridge a while back. Well, I think I would like to interview for that job and become the new Grumpy Cat. I mean, check out the pose and my face. Don't you think I would qualify? Actually, I am the sweetest guy in here!
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. I enjoy a touch of nip every once in a while. It helps me relax. I also like a bit of tuna occasionally. Actually, I'm pretty easy to please and an overall easygoing feline. Try me out.
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. I was lost or someone abandoned me and I was on my own on the mean streets of Auburn for a while. It wasn't fun. A few nice humans put food out for me and a few let me sleep on their porches. One nice person even put out a soft bed for me. Then there were the grumpy humans who were not so nice to me. I won't talk about them, but I do pray for them and hope they can get some nice going on.
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world where would that be?
A. I'm trying to generate some interest among my fellow felines to take a field trip to Washington, D.C. I think we could have a variety of experiences there. There is drama! There is circus! There is mystery! Washington, D.C., can satisfy any travel experience a curious feline might be looking for. LOL!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do! Did you know that scientists have created glow-in-the-dark cats by inserting the jellyfish protein that codes for bioluminescence into their genome? So if you can understand what that all of that means, or even pronounce the words, you are one awesome kind of person! But not sure I would want to glow in the dark for a variety of reasons.
Q. Do you have any advice for the Citizen's readers?
A. Not much advice. But I and my fellow shelter felines and canines want to wish our good and faithful Citizen readers a very happy, safe and peaceful 2020. We hope to see you often at our shelter in the new year. Thank you for your care and kindness. Much love, Danny and friends.