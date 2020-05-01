Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Daria has eyes for Dylan

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do! Have you ever seen your cat sitting in a window and all of a sudden she starts "chattering?" Well, cat "chattering" is a typical vocalization response when a cat sees a bird or rodent outside a window. It is typically thought that we chatter in a state of high anticipation or possibly frustration in response to a surge of adrenaline. This is a fact.

Q: How would you describe yourself?

A: Well, my shelter people tell me that I am a very nice and friendly girl. This is true. I am also inquisitive and interested in everything that's going on around me. I spend all of my time outside of a cage because I get along so well with the other "out" gals in my condo area. I am your overall awesome and fab feline! What are you waiting for? Come and get me!

Q: Do you have any advice for our good Citizen readers?

A: So, I polled my fellow felines, and this is our advice to our good Citizen readers. Please, good people, don't rush things — relax, and continue to do all of the things we need to do so that everyone stays healthy and safe and one day, my shelter can go back to the way it used to be. I hope we don't sound like a broken record, but this is so important to all of us. We all thank you for helping us get through this. Much love and many purrs and licks, Daria and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

