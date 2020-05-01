Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Daria has eyes for Dylan

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Daria.
AGE: About 2 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, tiger
COMMENTS: Daria has been with us since December. She was either abandoned or perhaps got lost, but a good Samaritan found her wandering and brought her to the shelter. It didn't take long for Daria to settle in and make the shelter her temporary home.
Daria is fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough). She has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative, and she is now spayed. She's friendly, loves attention and when we do have visitors, she loves to greet them.
If interested in Daria, please fill out our adoption application, which is on our website, flspcaofcny.org. You can email (flspca_cny@yahoo.com), fax ([315] 282-2387) or deliver it to the shelter. Once approved, we will contact you to set up a meet-and-greet with Daria.
Q: Who is your best friend?
A: Technically, I don't have a BFF. The question is, can you have a BFF and have it be a one-sided relationship? When I look out my door I see that handsome cat Dylan in the condo right there in front of my eyes. You interviewed him a few weeks ago. He is a very nice and extraordinarily good-looking cat and he needs a home as much as I do. So, we will have a long-distance BFF relationship that Dylan isn't even aware of. When you come to visit, if I'm not exactly to your liking, please check out sweet Dylan and tell him I sent you.
Q: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what's numero uno?
A: My numero uno is this: That there never ever be hungry animals. And I mean all animals, not just cats and dogs. I was hungry once. It wasn't fun. No more hungry animals, please. Hungry hurts.
Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A: There are a lot of heroes out there right now. My shelter people talk about them a lot and say wonderful things about them. I am talking about all of the first responders, health care workers, grocery store staff and the hundreds of other people in our community and all over the world who are heroes during this COVID-19 pandemic we are experiencing — they are famous, as far as I'm concerned. And I would be remiss if I failed to mention all of the kind people who donate to my shelter to help keep us fed, healthy and warm. If I could, I would like to meet each and every one of them. I love them. I'm hoping one of them needs an awesome cat! BTW, I think my shelter people are heroes, too.
Q: What has been your worst experience?
A: You know, I'm a glass-half-full kind of cat, so I don't think in terms of "worst." However, if you really need to have something to fill this space, I could tell you about the time that cat Trish ate my dinner. Yes! It happened after everyone was gone for the day, so there was no chance of a refill for my evening meal. I have forgiven her, but it took me a while to get over it.
Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A: I do! Have you ever seen your cat sitting in a window and all of a sudden she starts "chattering?" Well, cat "chattering" is a typical vocalization response when a cat sees a bird or rodent outside a window. It is typically thought that we chatter in a state of high anticipation or possibly frustration in response to a surge of adrenaline. This is a fact.
Q: How would you describe yourself?
A: Well, my shelter people tell me that I am a very nice and friendly girl. This is true. I am also inquisitive and interested in everything that's going on around me. I spend all of my time outside of a cage because I get along so well with the other "out" gals in my condo area. I am your overall awesome and fab feline! What are you waiting for? Come and get me!
Q: Do you have any advice for our good Citizen readers?
A: So, I polled my fellow felines, and this is our advice to our good Citizen readers. Please, good people, don't rush things — relax, and continue to do all of the things we need to do so that everyone stays healthy and safe and one day, my shelter can go back to the way it used to be. I hope we don't sound like a broken record, but this is so important to all of us. We all thank you for helping us get through this. Much love and many purrs and licks, Daria and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
