Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Darius.
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I've just been informed that you are the honorary BFF around here. Congratulations, and I hope you can live up to this exceptional title! So, getting back to your question. I'm thinking that I will make that cat Buster my BFF. He's all bluster and stuff, but I believe that given half a chance, he could be a very sweet guy. He's also very handsome and some might refer to him as a "chick magnet."
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I think I would like to be a "watch cat"! You know, the feline version of "watch dog." Look at my picture and tell me that's not a face that will scare off the bad guys! I'm checking the help wanted ads for openings.
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. I am not fond of treats. I prefer the real deal! I get three squares a day and I love every nugget.
Q. What has been your worst experience?
A. If I've had a worst experience, I can't remember what it was. Maybe I was lost? I just don't remember. But I do remember good experiences! I remember coming here and feeling safe and warm. I have lots of food to eat, and I have so many blankets I can't even count them. And I have lots of people who love me and are working hard to find me a new home. I hope that happens soon. One of my shortcomings is that I tend to be somewhat impatient.
Q. If you could visit anyplace in the world, where would that be?
A. I would love to visit the beautiful city of Istanbul. This is Turkey's largest city, and it has always been a haven for stray cats. The Stray Cat Hostel has taken Istanbul's unofficial mascot, the cat, as its spirit animal and inspiration. Any place that would do that is a place I want to visit. One of my shelter people has been to Istanbul and says it's amazing!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. You might find this interesting. Did you know that a green cat was born in Denmark in 1995? Some people believe that high levels of copper in the water pipes nearby may have given his fur a "verdigris" effect. This is a fact — Google says so!
Q. Do you have any advice for The Citizen's readers?
A. Well, not really. But I do want to remind our good Citizen readers to please not leave your canine BFFs outside during very cold temperatures. What's very cold? Well, you try sitting outside in sub-freezing weather for hours at a time with no shelter or ability to get out of the weather. You will figure it out. And, for my new year closing, good readers, please keep your cats indoors, where they will be safe. Too many of my feline friends meet their maker on the mean streets of the city. Happy New Year and love, Darius and friends.