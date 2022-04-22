Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Dewey will talk your ear off about coat patterns

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Dewey.

AGE: 9 months

BREED: Domestic shorthair, black with white

COMMENTS: Dewey arrived at the shelter in August of 2021. He and his littermates were removed from an unfortunate situation. Luckily they all survived, and several of the kittens have been adopted and are thriving in their new homes. Dewey (and his brother Dilbert) still remain and they are very eager to move on to their new home — hopefully together.

Dewey is a very friendly boy. He gets along very well with the other felines in his condo area. He is especially bonded to his brother Dilbert, and they would dearly love to go home together. They are both faithful litterbox users and are neat and orderly in their condos.

Dewey is negative for FIV/FeLV, up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough) and neutered. He (and Dilbert) are ready to move on — right now!

Q: Do you have a best friend?

A: I do! That would be my twin brother, Dilbert. We have been through a lot together, and we are totally bonded. We are so bonded that my good shelter people would love to see us go home together. So, to promote that, they will be happy to make me and Dilbert a "two-fer!" You know, two cats for one adoption fee. You will be getting twice the love and affection, and I guarantee you won't be sorry. Now I need to tell my shelter peeps about this deal I just gave you! MOL!

Q: What is your favorite toy?

A: My good friend Fiona told you about the wiggly snake that we have. But, I have heard about this really fun floppy fish that is just as cool. I wish someone would buy us one — or maybe two. Hint, hint.

Q: What has been your worst experience?

A: I would rather not go into detail because it brings up bad and sad memories. But some of my siblings were badly hurt. It doesn't get any worse than watching your brother suffer. That was my worst experience and I hope that was the last one.

Q: What has been your best experience?

A: My/our best experience was being rescued and coming to our shelter home. So, OK, good people, it's time for me and Dilbert to leave! Where are you?

Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?

A: If such a job existed, I would like to be a professor of kindness to animals. If it doesn't exist, I'll begin writing the job description for it.

Q: If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A: As I am answering your questions, I peek out my condo window and see snow flying. It is nearly May, good Citizen readers! I want some sun and 80-degree days. Take me to Palm Beach, please!

Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?

A: I do — or rather, I have a bunch of facts. As you can tell, my colors are black and white. Did you know that there are names for all of the varieties of black and white patterns? There are tuxedo markings, van markings, cap-and-saddle markings, locket patterns, Mohrenkopf pattern, Thai pattern, mantle pattern and cumberbund pattern. My good Citizen peeps don't give me enough space to explain each one of them, but Google them if you're interested!

Q: Do you have any advice for our readers today?

A: I do! My shelter peeps have scheduled the first free rabies clinic of the year! That will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, right here at my shelter home. Please remember that rabies vaccination is not a choice — it is a legal requirement in New York state for dogs, cats and ferrets that are 12 weeks or older. I hope by May 14 I can call the shelter my former home, but if Dilbert and I are still here I hope you will take a few minutes to stop by our condo to check us out. We thank you for your support and kindness. Much love, many licks and purrs. Dewey, Dilbert and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

