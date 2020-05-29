Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Dylan has homesick blues

Q: Who is your best friend?

A: That would be that cat Bentley. He's my buddy! We came in here together and we have a lot in common. I'm hoping that if I am not to your liking — although I can't imagine that — that you will consider Bentley. He's an awesome boy and really needs a home. You know, Bentley and I were abandoned, left to our own devices as they say. Do you even have an idea how confusing that is for a cat or a dog? We don't get it and don't understand. Anyway, I'll leave it at that.

Q: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what's numero uno?

A: I do! I really wish that our good friends out there would not let a diagnosis of FIV prevent one of them from adopting me. My shelter people have found dozens of awesome homes for felines like me who are infected (and I really dislike the word "infected") with the feline immunodeficiency virus. The latest research says that FIV-positive felines can and do live normal life spans, and the potential for spreading this nasty little virus is relatively low. By not considering an FIV-positive feline, you are missing out on so much love. Do your research! Talk with my shelter people! Get educated! Adopt me!

Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?