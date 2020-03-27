Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Dylan wants to be tangled up in you

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Dylan.
BREED: Domestic shorthair, white with gray
AGE: 1 year old
COMMENTS: Dylan and his housemates came to the shelter a few weeks ago. They had been abandoned and were in dire straits. We're happy to have Dylan and are working hard to find him a new home.
Dylan is now up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), he has been treated for parasites and he was recently neutered.
As Dylan will discuss in his interview, he is FIV-positive. He's come to terms with that, and he and we are not going to let that stop us from finding the best home possible for him. He is a very sweet and friendly boy, and whoever is lucky enough to add him to their household will never lack for kitty love and licks. If you are interested in visiting with Dylan, please call the shelter at (315) 253-5841 to set up an appointment.
Q: Who is your best friend?
A: That would be that cat Bentley. He's my buddy! We came in here together and we have a lot in common. I'm hoping that if I am not to your liking — although I can't imagine that — that you will consider Bentley. He's an awesome boy and really needs a home. You know, Bentley and I were abandoned, left to our own devices as they say. Do you even have an idea how confusing that is for a cat or a dog? We don't get it and don't understand. Anyway, I'll leave it at that.
Q: Do you have a bucket list, and if so, what's numero uno?
A: I do! I really wish that our good friends out there would not let a diagnosis of FIV prevent one of them from adopting me. My shelter people have found dozens of awesome homes for felines like me who are infected (and I really dislike the word "infected") with the feline immunodeficiency virus. The latest research says that FIV-positive felines can and do live normal life spans, and the potential for spreading this nasty little virus is relatively low. By not considering an FIV-positive feline, you are missing out on so much love. Do your research! Talk with my shelter people! Get educated! Adopt me!
You have free articles remaining.
Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A: I'm not sure if this person even exists yet, but here goes. I would love to meet the veterinarian or researcher who discovers a cure for FIV. I know that there must be many working on this issue, so I'm hoping that a breakthrough comes soon. In the meantime, I need to have good nutrition, excellent veterinary care and lots of love to keep me healthy! I'm a lucky boy — I'm getting that here — but I would rather be with you.
Q: So, tell us something interesting about you!
A: Not sure you will find this interesting, but here goes. The shelter person who named me has a fondness for Bob Dylan. She didn't think I looked like a Bob, so Dylan it was — and is. Is that interesting enough? Well, that's all I have right now.
Q: What has been your best experience?
A: So, I was abandoned and brought here to live. I had to spend some time in isolation, but when I came out I got the best condo in the whole place. I have a room with a view, I have a bird feeder right outside my window and I am entertained all day with the squirrels and birds that visit. Yes, I have gone from having nothing to living in fat city!
Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share?
A: As you know, I have FIV. I would like to share some facts with you, and it's easier to tell you what FIV is not. It is not, in and of itself, life threatening, it is not cat AIDS, it does not necessarily shorten life expectancy, and it cannot be transmitted to other species (human or animal), among other things. There is a great deal of information online or from your family veterinarian, and my shelter people have a lot of info, too. Learn the facts!
Q: How would you describe yourself?
A: I overheard one of my shelter people tell someone that if there was one word to describe me it would be "beautiful." Not to be big-headed or anything — but I do agree. I am also very sweet, neat, tidy, clean and all kinds of other superlatives. I also have some awesome paws! I have extra toes, which makes me some kind of special.
Q: Do you have any advice for our good Citizen readers?
A: I do! Please, good Citizen readers! During these difficult — and, hopefully, temporary — times, please ensure that your fur-family members have a safety net. By that I mean if you were to unfortunately become sick or hospitalized, that there is a family member or friend who would take care of your pet until you are healthy again. This is so important and can eliminate a lot of stress for you and your pet by having these things decided in advance. We shelter animals are very grateful, and thank you for doing this. Much love and many purrs, Dylan and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!