Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Dylan wants to be tangled up in you

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Dylan.

BREED: Domestic shorthair, white with gray

AGE: 1 year old

COMMENTS: Dylan and his housemates came to the shelter a few weeks ago. They had been abandoned and were in dire straits. We're happy to have Dylan and are working hard to find him a new home.

Dylan is now up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), he has been treated for parasites and he was recently neutered.

As Dylan will discuss in his interview, he is FIV-positive. He's come to terms with that, and he and we are not going to let that stop us from finding the best home possible for him. He is a very sweet and friendly boy, and whoever is lucky enough to add him to their household will never lack for kitty love and licks. If you are interested in visiting with Dylan, please call the shelter at (315) 253-5841 to set up an appointment.

Q: Who is your best friend?