Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Ella yearns for tuna

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Ella.
AGE: About 1 1/2 years old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, black and white
COMMENTS: Ella has been at the shelter for a short time. She was abandoned and was brought to the shelter by a good Samaritan. Luckily, it didn't take her long to recover from her experience on the mean streets. She settled into shelter life quite easily, but she really doesn't intend to make this a permanent thing. La Bella Ella has leaving on her mind — as in, moving on to a new and permanent family.
Ella has been brought up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough). She is negative for FIV/FeLV and she was recently spayed. She is good to go as soon as her new family finds her. If interested in meeting Ella, please go to our website, fill out our adoption application and return it by email (flspca_cny@yahoo.com), fax ([315] 282-2387) or bringing it to the shelter for review. Once approved, we will set up an appointment for you to meet Ella. Don't let this cute little nugget get away!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I am proud to say that I do not have a single BFF — because I consider all of my condo mates my BFFs. I like to spread the love! I even love the squirrels that come to our bird feeders every day. I get a good dose of the chatter going on when they come around. Haha!
Q. What is your favorite treat?
A. I love a little taste of tuna every once in a while. There is a certain someone who comes into my room and slips a little into my food. It's heavenly, and I hope my new family will continue the tradition.
Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?
A. I would want to be a photographer! Why, you might ask? Well, look at my picture. My ears are partially cut off! This would be unacceptable in professional circles. However, I forgive the person who took my picture. She is rather inexperienced, unlike our good friend (won't mention any names) who takes our pictures and makes us all look like a million dollars! Where were you when I needed you?
Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?
A. I would like to visit London! Why? Well, I believe that it might be a tad cooler there right now. But the main reason is that I would like to visit Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium. It is a very well-known and highly rated cat cafe. They serve "high tea" and cakes, and the cats that live there are very well taken care of. It would be fun to see how the other half lives! And maybe I could get some ideas about opening a cat cafe right here in my hometown!
Q. How would you describe yourself?
A. I'm a cute little thing — everyone says so. I have a sweet personality and am very friendly. When I get to spend time out of my condo, I get along with the other gals in here. I have great diplomatic skills and can settle the little tiffs that sometimes happen among and between us felines. I am very people-friendly and am looking forward to again having people of my very own.
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I do, and I hope you like this one. It was originally thought that the Egyptians domesticated the cat. But, in 2004, French archaeologists discovered a 9,500-year-old cat grave in Cyprus. This finding makes this the oldest known pet cat, and it predates Egyptian art by over 4,000 years. Please, please tell me you find that interesting! I had to do a lot of research to find that little tidbit.
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. Well, this is not really advice, but more of an update. Unfortunately, our March rabies clinic was canceled. My shelter people are working on holding a rabies clinic within the next month or so. The format will be a little bit different because of this corona thing, and we do want to keep everyone as safe as we possibly can. So please stay tuned for details that will be right here. Thank you and please stay safe and healthy! Much love and many licks and purrs, Ella and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
