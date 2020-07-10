Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Ella yearns for tuna

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. I'm a cute little thing — everyone says so. I have a sweet personality and am very friendly. When I get to spend time out of my condo, I get along with the other gals in here. I have great diplomatic skills and can settle the little tiffs that sometimes happen among and between us felines. I am very people-friendly and am looking forward to again having people of my very own.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do, and I hope you like this one. It was originally thought that the Egyptians domesticated the cat. But, in 2004, French archaeologists discovered a 9,500-year-old cat grave in Cyprus. This finding makes this the oldest known pet cat, and it predates Egyptian art by over 4,000 years. Please, please tell me you find that interesting! I had to do a lot of research to find that little tidbit.

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. Well, this is not really advice, but more of an update. Unfortunately, our March rabies clinic was canceled. My shelter people are working on holding a rabies clinic within the next month or so. The format will be a little bit different because of this corona thing, and we do want to keep everyone as safe as we possibly can. So please stay tuned for details that will be right here. Thank you and please stay safe and healthy! Much love and many licks and purrs, Ella and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

