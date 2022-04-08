Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Fiona hopes you'll fetch her from the shelter

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Fiona.

AGE: 2-3 years old

BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray tiger

COMMENTS: Fiona came to the shelter a while ago. She, along with several others, was removed from a hoarding situation. She has adjusted well but would really like to move on to the next phase of her life with her new family. We keep telling her that it will happen soon.

Fiona is a very sweet girl. She recently had some dental issues that have been taken care of, so she is feeling great these days. She has, like all of our other shelter residents, been through the Shelter Spa Treatment. She has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative. She has been treated for parasites and is now fully vaccinated (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough). Finally, Fiona is spayed.

Fiona is available for adoption right now.

Q. Who is your best friend?

A. My BFF was Lacey but guess what? Lacey got adopted last week and is now in her new home, and from reports from her new family she is doing so well! I am so happy for her, but now I need to find a new BFF. I'm thinking that little cutie, Bella, would be a good choice. She is so special and as a matter of fact, she came from a similar background. Anyway, she is very lucky! She gets to run around the office all day and she's pretty much in charge. If you come to check me out and I'm not to your liking, please check out Bella. I think you will love her.

Q. What is your favorite toy?

A. My shelter people bought us this crazy snake toy that is such fun and so amazing. It wiggles and wanders all over the place, making funny noises, and we try to keep up with it. There is a video on Facebook of the snake in the boy's condo room with all of the boys trying to catch up with it. It is so much fun. We need a few more of them to keep us busy.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. I'm not sure if such a job exists but if it did, I would want to be a "cat toy tester"! My job description would consist of playing with new toys all day long. Then I would rate them and make recommendations as to what to buy. I can't think of a better and more fun job! I would do it for free!

Q. What has been your worst experience?

A. So, let me be honest. I recently had several teeth extracted. That was the worst, but I know it was necessary. I was having a problem eating so my people took me to our wonderful veterinarian and it was over in a flash, but I'm still recovering. However, I get to eat all the nice, soft canned food that I want.

Q. If you could visit any place in the world where would that be?

A. So, this will not be a pleasure trip, but if I could, I would go to Ukraine to help the many cats (and dogs) that are suffering during this terrible assault on the country. I won't get political, but they need our help. Are you helping them?

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. Now that my mouth doesn't hurt, I am back to my sweet and friendly self. I get along very well with my condo girls and I love attention. Please stop by and give me a chance. I need to go home!

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do! Did you know that we house cats share 95.6% of our genetic makeup with tigers? This is true. We also share a lot of the same behaviors, such as prey stalking and pouncing. I am not recommending that you find a tiger for a pet. This is just a little information to help you understand your fabulous feline's behavior.

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. We do! I don't know how many of our good Citizen readers think about having their pets' (cats and dogs) teeth cleaned periodically, but you know what? Having your pet's teeth cleaned should be right up there with having yearly health exams, yearly vaccinations and everything that goes with that. Please check in with your friendly family veterinarian so that your pets don't suffer like I did. We all thank you for doing that. Much love, and many licks and purrs, Fiona and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

