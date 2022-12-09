Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Jackson wears his heart on his chest

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Jackson.

BREED: Domestic shorthair

AGE: 2

ARRIVAL: Aug. 26, 2020

HISTORY WITH DOGS: N/A

HISTORY WITH CATS: N/A

HISTORY WITH CHILDREN: N/A

Jackson arrived at the shelter as a stray on Aug. 26 in 2020. Jackson is a black and white cat with a very unique heart-shaped black spot on his chest. This beautiful cat loves to watch his people from atop a high perch and will come down for pets when he deems you worthy. Make sure to stop by the shelter to see Jackson's heart-shaped spot.

Jackson would love a fur-ever home that understands that he may not be the most snuggly cat, but with time and patience he will shower you with his admiration. Jackson would love to go home with his brother Cheddar, but is not required to adopt Jackson.

Shelter news

• We would like to thank everyone for coming out to the Cayuga Community College Holiday Craft Fair this past weekend and supporting us.

• Charles, the featured pet from last week, has been adopted.

Upcoming events

Fingerlakes Mall, in partnership with Absolute Dance, will be hosting the first annual Polar Fest on Sunday, Dec. 11. Join us for a pancake breakfast.