 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
ADOPT A PET

Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Jackson wears his heart on his chest

  • 0
Jackson

Jackson is available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.

 Provided

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Jackson.

BREED: Domestic shorthair

AGE: 2

ARRIVAL: Aug. 26, 2020

HISTORY WITH DOGS: N/A

HISTORY WITH CATS: N/A

HISTORY WITH CHILDREN: N/A

Jackson arrived at the shelter as a stray on Aug. 26 in 2020. Jackson is a black and white cat with a very unique heart-shaped black spot on his chest. This beautiful cat loves to watch his people from atop a high perch and will come down for pets when he deems you worthy. Make sure to stop by the shelter to see Jackson's heart-shaped spot.

Jackson would love a fur-ever home that understands that he may not be the most snuggly cat, but with time and patience he will shower you with his admiration. Jackson would love to go home with his brother Cheddar, but is not required to adopt Jackson.

People are also reading…

Shelter news

• We would like to thank everyone for coming out to the Cayuga Community College Holiday Craft Fair this past weekend and supporting us.

• Charles, the featured pet from last week, has been adopted.

Upcoming events

Fingerlakes Mall, in partnership with Absolute Dance, will be hosting the first annual Polar Fest on Sunday, Dec. 11. Join us for a pancake breakfast.

Relieve their stress and yours.

A piece of clothing your dog is actually allowed to chew on!

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sarah Updike

UPDIKE, Sarah, 41, of Auburn, died Thursday, Nov. 30, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. Family will receive friends, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, fr…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These are America's favorite Christmas cookies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News