Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Jill would be anything but a pill

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Jill.
BREED: Domestic shorthair, calico wannabe
AGE: 1 1/2 - 2 years old
COMMENTS: Jill came to the shelter as an owner surrender. Her owner was no longer able to care for her. We were happy to help. She is the nicest cat and is deserving of a new home — as all of our shelter cats are!
We call Jill a "calico wannabe." She is part calico and part tiger, which makes for a very interesting and beautiful coat. She is very friendly and spends her days and nights mingling with all of the other girls in her condo area. If you are looking for a friend for a lonely cat, Jill would be a purr-fect choice. She loves attention from staff and volunteers.
Jill is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough). She has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative and she is spayed. She would be a purr-fect ornament under your Christmas tree! Stop by to check her out.
Q: Who is your best friend?
A: Well, the felines in my condo area have decided that we will make our only canine buddy, Tiny, our BFF. Poor Tiny! She has heartworm disease; she is going to be having her second treatment next week and she must be calm and quiet for the longest time. That isn’t Tiny’s style, but it’s what she must do. So we are all sending our love and best wishes to Tiny and hoping that a bunch of shelter cats for BFFs will give her a good laugh. MOL! That means meowing out loud!
Q: If you could have a job, what would that be?
A: I’m sure you have heard of this relatively new phenomenon called cat cafés. They are popping up all over the world and they are cat adoption centers that are located in a café-like setting. Patrons can go in, have a coffee or a glass of wine and mingle with the cats who live there. So my ideal job would be as a maître d’ in one of these cat cafes. If you hear of any openings, please let me know.
Q: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would that be?
A: Speaking of cat cafés, I would like to do a whirlwind tour of several of them. Locally, there are cat cafés in Ithaca, Victor and Buffalo. Internationally, I could visit Singapore, St. Petersburg, Madrid, Montreal and Osaka. I could do this tour in preparation for being hired on in my new job!
Q: Do you have an interesting fact to share with our Citizen readers?
A: Here’s a fact that you have probably never heard! Some people in Ireland believe that a calico’s tail will cure warts ... if it is rubbed on the wart ... in the month of May. I’m not buying that ... but maybe.
Q: If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A: There is this famous calico named Pudge. She is on Instagram and has more than 672,000 followers! If I could get on Instagram I could follow her and maybe one day I could meet her. I will talk with my shelter people about maybe arranging that.
Q: Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A: I do! Our Home for the Holidays adoption special is still going on, right through to the end of 2020. I am part of that special, so please, please come to check me out. I am the best cat! Then, our raffle for a gorgeous diamond paw pendant is still going also. Check out our Facebook page for all the details. And, finally, it’s cold out there, good Citizen readers. Please provide shelter for your pups if they spend any time out of doors. Better still, keep them inside. We thank you for doing that. Much love, and many licks and purrs, Jill and friends.
The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!