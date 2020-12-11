Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Jill would be anything but a pill

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Jill.

BREED: Domestic shorthair, calico wannabe

AGE: 1 1/2 - 2 years old

COMMENTS: Jill came to the shelter as an owner surrender. Her owner was no longer able to care for her. We were happy to help. She is the nicest cat and is deserving of a new home — as all of our shelter cats are!

We call Jill a "calico wannabe." She is part calico and part tiger, which makes for a very interesting and beautiful coat. She is very friendly and spends her days and nights mingling with all of the other girls in her condo area. If you are looking for a friend for a lonely cat, Jill would be a purr-fect choice. She loves attention from staff and volunteers.

Jill is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough). She has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative and she is spayed. She would be a purr-fect ornament under your Christmas tree! Stop by to check her out.

