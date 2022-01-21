Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Keno a safe bet for cuteness

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Keno.

AGE: 1 1/2 years old

BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray tiger with white

COMMENTS: Our poor Keno is growing despondent. He's thinking that he will never get adopted, and he's asked us to showcase him one more time. It's OK, Keno! Not to worry. It will happen. Here is an updated version of Keno's last interview.

Keno came to the shelter as a younger kitten. His litter was abandoned and they were in foster care for a period of time. He is the last of his litter and is looking to move on to his new home — soon! He's been here far too long.

Keno is a friendly little boy — on his own terms. We are recommending a family that will give Keno his personal space and allow him to slowly acclimate to his new environment. He is also extraordinarily handsome and has beautiful markings, as you can tell from his picture. He spends his time out of his condo and gets along very well with the other guys in his room.

Keno is up to date on vaccinations (rabies, distemper, feline kennel cough), has been tested for FIV/FeLV and is negative, and is neutered.

Please stop by to make his acquaintance! He will be very grateful if you would consider giving him a much-needed second chance.

Q. Who is your best friend?

A. I was making eye contact with sweet Bella the other day. I think we have a serious connection going on, and I have chosen her to be my BFF. Please don't think that I am taking pity on Bella because she is FIV-positive. That is far from the case. Unfortunately, most people don't have a good understanding of FIV, and therefore my sweet Bella is languishing in her condo. So I have taken it upon myself to be her promoter in addition to her BFF. Please, good people, come and check out my Bella. Please tell her I sent you.

Q. Tell us something interesting about yourself.

A. Well, I have an interesting name! I'm not sure who named me after a casino card game, but it's kind of cool.

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. Since I am named after a card game, I think that I might try my hand at being a blackjack dealer in Vegas! I hope my new family won't mind moving to Nevada.

Q. Is it true that cats will choose a favorite person?

A. Well, if we cats choose a favorite person, I believe it comes down to a matter of communication! Though we are quite often portrayed as aloof and independent, nothing could be further from the truth. We like to communicate and we — or at least I — have a special appreciation for people who can make that a two-way street.

Q. There is this controversy about whether humans should let their felines sleep with them. What is your opinion?

A. Well, there are those who say, without question, that there are positives to allowing your cat into your bed each night, including giving both of you a sense of security, emotionally and physically. Having a guest in bed with you also reduces stress, as well as brings warmth and comfort. I'm hoping my new human(s) will at least give me a try as a bed buddy!

Q. There are lots of famous cats out there? If you could meet one, who would that be?

A. Meeting this famous cat would require some international travel, but I would really like to meet Maru, the master of boxes. He lives in Japan and his specialty is squeezing himself into any box he can find. Maru has his own blog and has made many YouTube videos. Maybe one day I can have my own blog and YouTube can show me dealing cards. Then I will be famous too!

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. I do! Many people believe that giving cow's milk to cats is OK. The truth is that most of us cats are lactose intolerant, so giving us cow's milk can actually cause significant health issues. Milk isn't part of what we cats need for proper nutrition, and many cats suffer stomach upsets or other related issues because their owners thought they were giving them a treat. Please — be on the safe side. Buy milk specifically designed for felines. Your fur-friends will thank you, and so do I. My feline and canine friends and I wish you all a happy new year! Much love, and many licks and purrs, Keno and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

