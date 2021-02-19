Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Lacey loves watching birds

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Lacey.

AGE: Estimating 2 years old

BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray with white

COMMENTS: Lacey (and her housemates) were abandoned by their owner. They were found by the landlord and brought to safety at our shelter. Mason, one of Lacey's housemates, has also told you about their really horrible experience. However, all of the cats and kittens have recovered and are doing well. They all need new homes and to get that secure feeling back.

Lacey can be on the shy side, but once she gets to know you she is open to just about anything! She has a favorite perch and loves to bird-watch — and people-watch, too. She has taken up residence in the boys' room — apparently the girls' room wasn't interesting enough for her!

Lacey is negative for FIV/FeLV, she is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, kennel cough) and she is spayed. Her bags have been packed forever and she's ready to move on — right now. Please help her do that.

Q. Who is your best friend?