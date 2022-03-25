Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Lacey still looking for her Cagney

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Lacey.

AGE: Estimating Three Years Old

BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray with white

COMMENTS: Lacey (and her housemates) were abandoned by their owner. They were found by the landlord and brought to safety at our shelter. They were sick and not doing well at all. However, all of them recovered and most have been adopted — except Lacey.

Lacey can be on the shy side, but once she gets to know you she is open to just about anything! She has a favorite perch and loves to bird-watch — and people-watch too. She has taken up residence in the boys' room — apparently the girls' room wasn't interesting enough for her!

Lacey is negative for FIV/FeLV, she is up to date on all vaccinations (rabies, distemper, kennel cough) and she is spayed. Her bags have been packed forever and she's ready to move on — right now. Please help her do that.

Below is Lacey's interview from last year. We have updated some of it.

Q. Who is your best friend?

A. Last week you interviewed my good buddy Cheddar. He is my current BFF. Cheddar and I are similar personality types. We really, really want to be friendly, outgoing and go running right up to our visitors and say "Me, me, me — pick me!" But, that doesn't happen unfortunately. We're working on it and we are getting much better.

Q. What is your favorite toy?

A. My shelter people take really good care of us and they take into account such things as our entertainment needs. We are lucky cats! We have bird feeders outside nearly all of the windows and they provide endless hours of fun. Not only can we watch all the different kind of birds, but we also get to watch the neighborhood squirrels. Bird feeders — not exactly a toy, but tons of fun!

Q. If you could have a job, what would that be?

A. Do you know what an enumerator is? If you don't know, an enumerator is someone (or a cat) who is employed to take the census of a certain population. Given my special vantage point I could be a bird enumerator! It would be so much fun, I might work for free!

Q. What has been your worst experience?

A. How many cats have told you that they were abandoned by their family? Hundreds, maybe thousands, right? Well, that happened to me and my housemates. I mean, who is evil enough to do that? Luckily, the landlord found us in time and brought us here. Thank you Mr. Landlord for helping us. Now we need new families! Are you looking for a cat?

Q. If you could visit any place in the world, where would that be?

A. You know, even though it's very cold here, I can't think of any place I really would like to visit right now. I believe travel might be somewhat difficult due to a number of factors — such as COVID-19. So once I am in my new home, which I hope is very soon, I want to stay there! I hope my answer doesn't disappoint.

Q. How would you describe yourself?

A. When I came here to my shelter home, I was on the shy side. I guess after my experience of being abandoned, that's not surprising. I have been working on that minor flaw and am now receptive to new people, things, situations and so on. I like people — I'm just a little hesitant to show my feelings. I am also very beautiful. I do get along with my other feline friends. I live in the boys' condo area, which is a lot more fun than the girls' room. I do not live in a cage — I have free rein of the rooms. I am a lucky cat.

Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?

A. I do! Have you ever noticed that cats walk just like camels and giraffes? This is true. Our walking sequence is both right feet first, followed by both left feet, so we move half of our body forward at once. Camels and giraffes are the only other animals to walk this way. Check out your house panther's stride then catch a YouTube video of a camel walking!

Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?

A. We do! Not really advice, but we want all of our great Citizen readers to know how grateful we are for helping our shelter and all of my shelter buddies get through 2020 and 2021, and helping 2022 get off to a great start. We know it was difficult for everyone — and continues to be difficult in some ways — but our doors are still open and many of my fabulous feline friends have found new homes. That's what matters. Thank you, much love and many licks and purrs, Lacey and friends.

The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is a New York state-registered shelter/rescue, registration No. RR-181. Pursuant to Article 26-A, Section 408 of the Agriculture and Markets Law, the registrant is authorized to operate as a registered pet rescue, in compliance with such law.

