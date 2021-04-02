Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Lola explains mud baths, belly rubs

A. Well, it's simple. We felines like to be clean! We are meticulous groomers and work very hard at cleaning our beautiful selves. It is estimated that we spend 30%-50% of our day grooming. And we definitely don't like mud baths.

Q. Many people are allergic to cats. Tell me, can cats be allergic to humans?

A. Yes, it's true that humans can be allergic to us, and cat allergies are very common. What most people don't know, though, is that this is a two-way street. Many cats are actually allergic to humans! In fact, some cats are actually allergic to specific humans, though other people cause no reaction at all. Go figure!

Q. When we interviewed Keno he strongly suggested that we not give him a belly rub, but he didn't tell us why. Can you?

A. Keno didn't give you enough information. When we felines throw ourselves on our sides and show our bellies, most people misinterpret this behavior and think that we want our belly rubbed. But you will probably get grabbed and the cat will bite your hand. What we are actually doing is showing a greeting behavior and showing trust. So please do not break that trust.

Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?