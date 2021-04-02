Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Lola explains mud baths, belly rubs

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Lola.
AGE: 8 months old
BREED: Domestic shorthair, calico/tiger
COMMENTS: Lola has been with us for a few weeks. She came in as a stray girl — how our cats usually arrive. She's made herself at home, but as we say, she's got leaving on her mind.
Lola is a very sweet and friendly girl. She loves attention and gets along very well with her suite mates. She is also very beautiful, as you can tell from her picture.
Lola is fully vaccinated and negative for FIV/FeLV, and has been treated for internal/external parasites. She is not yet spayed, but will be soon.
Come by to meet Lola!
Q. Who is your best friend?
A. I actually had two BFFs, Anastasia and Sasha. But they got lucky and are now home with their new family. I am so happy for them! So I am again taking BFF applications. I like you — please fill one out.
Q. Lola, we often see pictures of dogs and puppies after they have had a mud bath, meaning they rolled around and played in a mud puddle. But we never see pictures of cats looking like that. Why not?
A. Well, it's simple. We felines like to be clean! We are meticulous groomers and work very hard at cleaning our beautiful selves. It is estimated that we spend 30%-50% of our day grooming. And we definitely don't like mud baths.
Q. Many people are allergic to cats. Tell me, can cats be allergic to humans?
A. Yes, it's true that humans can be allergic to us, and cat allergies are very common. What most people don't know, though, is that this is a two-way street. Many cats are actually allergic to humans! In fact, some cats are actually allergic to specific humans, though other people cause no reaction at all. Go figure!
Q. When we interviewed Keno he strongly suggested that we not give him a belly rub, but he didn't tell us why. Can you?
A. Keno didn't give you enough information. When we felines throw ourselves on our sides and show our bellies, most people misinterpret this behavior and think that we want our belly rubbed. But you will probably get grabbed and the cat will bite your hand. What we are actually doing is showing a greeting behavior and showing trust. So please do not break that trust.
Q. If you could meet someone famous, who would that be?
A. I'm not sure if you have ever heard of this famous feline, but I would love to meet Didga! Didga can perform 24 tricks in one minute, which is a record! He performed and completed a series of tricks, from rolling over to even jumping a bar while on a skateboard! If I get to meet him maybe he will teach a young cat some new tricks!
Q. Do you have an interesting fact to share today?
A. I think this is sort of interesting, but I'll let you be the judge. There are some folks who think that cats are terrified of cucumbers! Isn't that silly? However, we cats do have an instinctive fear of snakes, so the thought is that the shape of a cuke can set off a feline panic attack. I have not come into contact with a cucumber yet; when I do, I'll let you know what happens.
Q. Do you have any advice for our Citizen readers?
A. I do. On behalf of all of my feline and canine friends, I would like to urge our good Citizen readers to (1) Begin your pets on flea and tick preventives and (2) If you have a dog(s), it's time for a heartworm test and time to begin heartworm preventives. Before you know it, the warmer temperatures will be upon us and so will fleas and ticks. Be prepared! Thank you for reading, much love and many licks and purrs, Lola and friends.
