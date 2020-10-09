Finger Lakes SPCA: Young cat Mason would be a purry companion

Every Friday, The Citizen features a pet available for adoption from the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York. This week, we spotlight Mason.

AGE: 1 1/2 Years Old

BREED: Domestic shorthair, gray with white

COMMENTS: Mason and three of his housemates came to the shelter after their owner moved out and abandoned them. The landlord discovered them and of course we welcomed them into our "home." To our dismay, soon after Mason's arrival we noticed that he had a strange gait. A visit to the veterinarian diagnosed a fractured leg. Luckily, surgery was not required, but a lengthy period of cage rest was recommended. We could tell it wasn't easy for him, but he got through it and he is now just fine and enjoying out-of-cage time.

Mason is a friendly little guy — on his own terms. He loves attention from visitors and volunteers, and plays nicely with the other boys in his room. He can be choosy about who he will interact with — but he's a cat! If you are a "cat whisperer" and can communicate with Mason on a feline level, he needs you!

Mason is up to date on all vaccinations, he is FIV/FeLV negative and he is neutered. He is available for adoption right now.

Pandemic pets: Auburn shelter says adoptions high since March "It's just amazing how people have opened up their homes to these animals."

Q. Who is your best friend?